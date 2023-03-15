All about Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s birthday girl, new mum, and Kapoor’s newest member
As she turns 30, here’s a look at her highs, lows, and career milestones
She may be a star child, but Alia Bhatt has made her own way to the centre stage. Today, the bright-eyed ‘Brahmastra’ actor is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Bhatt, who has embraced motherhood, is doing well in her career and personal life too.
Image Credit: insta/aliaabhatt
However with the press, she has enjoyed on-and-off, love-hate relationship. Alia Bhatt recently assailed the media for secretly snapping pictures of her resting at home without her permission. And recently, a number of prominent figures from the Hindi film industry have criticised the paparazzi, who are frequently seen camping outside the homes of celebrities. Bhatt complained and criticised the publication on Instagram for the infraction. Then, the actress tagged Mumbai Police. She wrote: "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed."
Image Credit: insta/aliabhatt
Bhatt was honoured with the Time100 Impact Award at a ceremony held at the National Gallery Singapore on October 2, 2022. "To be given this award tonight, amongst some of the finest people in the world, feels wonderfully overwhelming. Ten years ago, when my journey as an actor bgan, all I thought about is how I would one day take over the world," said Bhatt in a statement. She also added that she hopes to be a role model who's real, even if flawed. "Because in movies and in life, you do not have to be perfect; you just have to bring everything you have -- the lows, the highs, and the real things we are afraid of speaking about. There is no impact than being yourself," she added.
Image Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt
The actress recently decided to expand her reach and turn entrepreneur. The mom-to-be launched her own line of maternity wear The ‘Raazi’ star has cemented her status as a fashion icon, what with her dynamic style and ability to do justice to most ensembles.
Image Credit: insta/ Alia Bhatt
It wouldn’t be amiss to call 2022 the ‘Year of Alia Bhatt’, with the actress opening the year with critically acclaimed ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, followed by her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor in April and a surprise pregnancy announcement in June.
Image Credit: insta/aliabhatt
She’s got a good sense of humour and doesn’t take herself too seriously. When her gaffe – confusing the name of the President of India – caused a stir, she laughed at her mix up right alongside the fun pokers. She went on to participate in an AIB roast and later, referenced the goof-up on a talk show.
Image Credit: insta/alia bhatt
Bhatt is not only a versatile actor but also a cool friend. She’s well-known for supporting sister Shaheen Bhatt during her bout of anxiety and depression and reportedly also shares a good relationship with half-sister Pooja Bhatt.
Image Credit: insta/ aliaabhatt
Image Credit: insta/aliabhatt
Did you know? Bhatt’s roots can be traced back to Germany, Kashmir and Gujarat. Her grandmother is German and granddad is Kashmiri.
Image Credit: Insta/ aliaabhatt
Bhatt's Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’ starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is set to release on August 11. It could clash with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’.
Image Credit: insta/ aliaabhatt