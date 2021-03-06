1 of 10
A moviegoer inside an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
2 of 10
A sign reminds customers to wear protective masks and to keep a social distance at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 10
A worker, right, scans an electronic ticket on a smartphone at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 10
Signage outside an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 10
A moviegoer wearing a protective mask carries a bucket of popcorn at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 10
Movie posters displayed inside an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
7 of 10
A container of disinfecting wipes inside an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
8 of 10
A worker wearing a protective mask disinfects a credit card machine at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 10
A worker, right, scans an electronic ticket on a smartphone at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg
10 of 10
Moviegoers ride on an escalator at an AMC movie theater in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 5, 2021. The struggling U.S. box office is expected to rebound this weekend, when theaters in New York City, the second-largest U.S. movie market, reopen after a yearlong hiatus. Photographer: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg
Image Credit: Bloomberg