Geneva: Teams of robots jostled on a miniature artificial football pitch as androids answered trivia questions and took jabs at human ignorance at an artificial intelligence summit on the technology's wide-ranging uses.
Organisers said the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva showed the ways the technology could improve and even transform lives.
Displays showed off prosthetic limbs that could learn from a user's behaviour and adapt to muscle activity, devices to help visually impaired people avoid obstacles in the street and bionic cats and dogs built to act as companions.
The football-playing robots were the work of a group of students from the university of ETH Zurich.
"The project allows our undergraduate and graduate students to collect experience on a full robotic platform," Jan-Nico Zaech, the project's scientific supervisor, said.
Nao robots of the Nomadz team, programmed by the ETHZ and Insait Bulgaria, play a game of soccer during the AI for Good Global summit on artificial intelligence, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in Geneva, Switzerland
Robots using artificial intelligence are seen at a stand during the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva.
A student of Texas Robotics shows an AI brain-computer interface allowing him to control his hand with his thoughts.
