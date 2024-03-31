1 of 12
Chinese electric vehicle makers are showcasing their latest models, including a flying car, as they take on global rivals at the Bangkok International Motor Show.
Companies like BYD, XPeng and Great Wall Motors are quickly growing their sales in Thailand, challenging longstanding market leaders like Toyota, Isuzu and Ford, as they expand exports across the globe.
And Thailand, one of the biggest markets in Southeast Asia, a region of more than 600 million people, has made developing its EV market a priority.
Vinfast's 'Wild' electric concept pickup truck. VinFast, a Vietnamese newcomer that says it plans to expand sales of its EVs to 50 countries by the end of this year.
The Neta GT car. Neta has announced plans to begin assembling EVs in Thailand, and Great Wall Motor bought a former General Motors plant in Rayong, south of Bangkok, as a base for its expansion into Southeast Asia.
XPeng was displaying its XPeng AeroHT Voyager X2, a flying concept car.
Hyper SSR sports car by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer GAC Aion.
BYD, or Build Your Dreams, displayed a wide range of its EV lineup, including its Dolphin, a pure EV that it says runs 490 kilometers on a single charge and is priced at 859,999 Thai baht ($23,700).
At the higher end of the spectrum is the Seal, promising 580 kilometers on a charge and costing nearly 1.6 million baht (about $44,000).
Visitors look at Honda's electric vehicle "E:N1".
Visitors look at Great Wall Motor's electric vehicle 'ORA Good Cat'.
Visitors look at ZEEKR's electric vehicles '009'.
