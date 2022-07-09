1 of 10
Want a summer break but finding European destinations and island resorts too heavy on the budget? Or do you find waiting for a Schengen visa as too all-consuming?
None of these shouldn't necessarily mean an end to your plans for a quick holiday grip.
Because there are options within an easy flight away from Dubai or another airport in the UAE. Check out these:
Tbilisi | Georgia’s capital is nestled in a valley between the North and South Caucasus mountain ranges. The quaintness extends to the narrow streets, sulphur bath houses and distinctive carved wooden balconies. There are daily flights operated by Emirates and flydubai, with round-trip fares from around Dh1,600.
Baku | On the western shores of the Caspian Sea, Baku is the largest city in the Caucasus region - and it’s also among the fastest developing. Despite all the pent-up demand, fares to this destination have not seen a significant bump, with a round-trip starting from about Dh1,500.
Tirana | The Albanian capital is somewhat of a recent find and many UAE residents have shared positive feedback after their visits. The city is easier on the wallet than some of the neighboring destinations such as Greece and Italy. Fares though are on the more expensive side, partly due to the lower frequency of flights – round trip tickets are from around Dh2,300.
Yerevan | The city, known for its monuments and bustling street markets is one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities. Passengers can make their hotel bookings with confidence as flights are at Dh1,500 for a round trip. Some airlines are charging more than Dh2,000 too.
Belgrade | The Serbian capital is known for its nightlife, cafés, and concerts. Located right outside the city is the Avala mountain, a great place for hikes and taking in some fantastic views. This destination will require travelers to shell out a little more as round-trip ticket prices are from around Dh2,200, with some carriers charging more than Dh3,000.
Zanzibar | If Europe or Central Asia is not your choice, then look no further than the Tanzanian capital. From exploring 19th-century architecture to swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the warm Indian Ocean, this African destination has a lot to offer. Flying to and from Zanzibar costs Dh2,700-Dh3,000, with some airlines setting fares at around Dh4,000.
Salalah | Salalah sits on the south coast of Oman. Salalah’s climate, with its khareef (monsoon) season means that the area is rich in flora and fauna. Given its proximity to UAE, round-trip fares are at just Dh1,400, with only some flights asking for Dh2,000 or more
