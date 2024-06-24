1 of 10
Photographers captured stunning images at the Antidotum Airshow in Leszno, Poland. The event drew huge crowds who gathered to witness breathtaking maneuvers by Polish and international air force jets and helicopters.
Australian pilot Aarron Deliu performs on an Extra 330 SC low-wing aerobatic monoplane during the Antidotum airshow.
Traces of a T-28B Trojan aircraft are seen in the sky during the Antidotum airshow in Leszno, Poland.
Artists perform on a Grumman G-164A Ag-Cat aircraft during the Antidotum airshow.
A paraglider wows the crowd during the Antidotum airshow.
LET L-13 Blanik aircrafts perform during the Antidotum airshow.
A pilot performs on a PZL M18 Dromader aircraft during the Antidotum airshow.
Two pilots perform during the Antidotum airshow.
Grob 109b aircrafts perform during the Antidotum airshow in Leszno, Poland.
