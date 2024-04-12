1 of 11
Gold prices scaled to a record high on Friday as geopolitical tensions continued to boost demand for the safe-haven metal, while strong economic data failed to dampen bullion's allure. Here are key things to know about gold prices today:
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 11
Gold rose to a fresh all-time peak after a mild reading for producer price inflation kept alive hopes for Fed easing this year, though US Treasury yields stuck close to five-month highs in the wake of hotter-than-expected consumer price data mid-week that forced a paring back of rate cut bets.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 11
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $2,386.38 per ounce, as of 0111 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,389.29 earlier in the session.
Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News
4 of 11
US gold futures gained 1.3 per cent to $2,403.90 per ounce.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 11
In the UAE, the price of 24-karat gold stood at Dh284 per gram, while 22K and 18K retailed at Dh263 and Dh218 per gram, respectively.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 11
Bullion rose as much as 1.9 per cent to $2,377.75 an ounce on Thursday, surpassing a peak reached on Tuesday. It has climbed 15 per cent so far this year, exceeding the 13 per cent gain registered in all of 2023. The rally has left some onlookers puzzled because of the lack of any obvious triggers "- especially as convictions on three quarter-point rate cuts faded fast.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 11
The ranks of Federal Reserve officials saying there is no rush to cut interest rates continue to grow, with still-too-hot-for-comfort US inflation a rising concern.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
Expectations for how much policy easing the Federal Reserve can deliver are falling rapidly as one strong economic report after another suggests inflation could come creeping back if the US central bank lowers borrowing costs prematurely. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 11
The European Central Bank held interest rates at a record high, but signalled it could start cutting as soon as June.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 11
Diversified miner Sibanye Stillwater's planned restructuring of its South African gold operations could cut 4,022 jobs, the South African company said, with unions vowing to fight the layoffs.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ / Gulf News
11 of 11
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $28.66 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $986.80 and palladium was up 0.6 per cent at $1,052.61.
Image Credit: AFP