Don't break the bank when you go shopping ahead of the new term - here're budget savers

It’s been a while since the kids headed back to school but it’s time to get them ready. Whether you are looking for a cute bag and bottle or you want to stock up on supplies, there’s no need to break the bank. There are plenty of offers on hand to help your little one look his/her best without you having to dip into your reserves. Here’s a look at the deals you can benefit from:

80 per cent off in Abu Dhabi malls

The ‘Summer of Offers’ initiative, which runs until September 11, sees more than 3,500 stores across a number of marks offering up to 80 per cent off goods.

The participating outlets are Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bawadi Mall, Dalma Mall, Deerfields Mall, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Nation Towers Mall, Remal Mall, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall.

Competition Then there’s the chance to win supplies as well. Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail arm of DCT Abu Dhabi, is running a Shop & Win promotion. Visa cardholders who spend Dh200 in participating stores can enter a draw to win an array of prizes, from a brand new car to a share of four million Etihad Guest Miles until August 31. Use your Etihad Visa card and you’ll triple your chances of winning.

Dubai Summer Surprises’ offers

The back-to-school promotion includes savings of up to 25-75 per cent at more than 500 brands and 3,500 outlets. These include:

Giordano: When you buy one item of clothing you get one free; if you buy two, you get the third free.

Hollister: When you buy outfits worth Dh500 here, you get Dh100 off.

La Martina: Prices at this retailer have been slashed by 70 per cent.

Oakley’s: Buy your supplies at half-price here.

Puma: There are buy one, get second for half-price offers scattered across the stores.

Rip Curl: Looking for gym supplies? Head to this store to get a 50 per cent discount.

Herschel backpacks and O Bag’s range of products are available at up to 60 per cent off.

Soccerex and Adventure HQ: Sport kits are now available at discounts that go up to 75 per cent.

Scholarships This year’s Modesh Scholarship will mean Dh250,000 will be given in prizes to students and their families. A total of 10 winners will receive Dh25,000 each. The draw will take place on September 4. How can you take part? Spend Dh200 at Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall or Circle Mall and scan your receipts at the customer service desk. Jumbo is also offering Dh25,000 to use for school fees to a customer who spends more than Dh1,000 on laptops, desktops or tablets at branches of Jumbo or online. Plus, DSS shoppers can win a brand-new Microsoft Surface Go laptop from Jumbo each day until the end of the festival.

Dubai Shopping Mall Group offers up to 75% off

Until August 29, shoppers will find they’ve saved a tonne on clothing, stationary, gadgets and homeware; prices have been slashed by up to 75 per cent.

Participating malls include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman Centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Time Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall.

Win big Customers who spend Dh200 in any DSMG mall will be entered into a prize draw to win a share of Dh100,000, with 20 winners scooping Dh5,000 each. The final draw will be held on August 29.



The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall

While you figure out what to buy – and, more importantly, what not to – the kids can be entertained with fun activities such as chalkboard playtime, stationary décor box, customisation bar, play area and more in the back-to-school zone at these malls. Located at the Dome Atrium at Dubai Marina Mall and on the First Floor near Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall, these spots are sure to delight – and distract. Oh, and there’s a chance you’ll take home vouchers from stationary giant Typo, or tickets for Dubai Ice Rink and VR Park.

Win miles Shoppers who spend Dh250 or more and present their receipts at the back to school stand in The Dubai Mall will have a chance to win Skywards Miles, Emaar Gift Cards and entertainment offers. U By Emaar Points, Emaar Gift Cards and entertainment offers are available at Dubai Marina Mall. The promotion runs until September 4.



e-retail gaiant noon.com has daily discounts, flash sales

Need some gadgets? Noon.com marks down popular devices such as Apple watch series 6 - starting from just Dh1,247 - an MacBook Air 13-inch laptop for Dh3,449; and an iPad Pro for Dh2,849.A HP Convertible Pavilion Laptop, printer, and backpack set are available for Dh1,999.

There are also bundle offers on hand and flash sales that give you up to 80 per cent off. Save that cash with noon’s 72-piece Stationery Mega Bundle Pack (packed with pencils, notebooks, calculator, and more) for Dh89. And backpack and lunch sets from Nike, Reebok, and more from Dh67. There’s also stationery for as little as Dh1.

The offers are on until August 30.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Now this is a cool one. You can customise all your back-to-school supplies from participating outlets for free! An artist is on standby to help you and your little one create a masterpiece that’s unique to you. The offer is available until September 4.

Once customers have made their purchases, all they need to do is have their receipt validated at the customisation stand to avail the free offer.

Pottery Barn Kids

Send your child off in style with this ‘Back-to-School' Collection, which includes backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles and face masks. There are unicorns and rocket ships, dinosaurs and flowers, and an opportunity to personalised the goods with kids’ names in embroidery.

To add to the happiness, there’s a ‘buy two, get two’ promotion running at all the stores.

Athlete’s Co in BurJuman

Walk easy. You can shop for two pairs of shoes for little ones at Dh299 and two pairs for adults at Dh549

Huawei

Get 50 per cent off on August 29 when you get electronics-ready for the new term. The sale on selected products goes live at 8.30pm.

Jashanmal