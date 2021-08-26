It’s been a while since the kids headed back to school but it’s time to get them ready. Whether you are looking for a cute bag and bottle or you want to stock up on supplies, there’s no need to break the bank. There are plenty of offers on hand to help your little one look his/her best without you having to dip into your reserves. Here’s a look at the deals you can benefit from:
80 per cent off in Abu Dhabi malls
The ‘Summer of Offers’ initiative, which runs until September 11, sees more than 3,500 stores across a number of marks offering up to 80 per cent off goods.
The participating outlets are Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Ain Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bawadi Mall, Dalma Mall, Deerfields Mall, Fotouh Al Khair, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Hili Mall, Khalidyah Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Marina Mall, Mazyad Mall, Mushrif Mall, Nation Towers Mall, Remal Mall, World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, and Yas Mall.
Dubai Summer Surprises’ offers
The back-to-school promotion includes savings of up to 25-75 per cent at more than 500 brands and 3,500 outlets. These include:
Giordano: When you buy one item of clothing you get one free; if you buy two, you get the third free.
Hollister: When you buy outfits worth Dh500 here, you get Dh100 off.
La Martina: Prices at this retailer have been slashed by 70 per cent.
Oakley’s: Buy your supplies at half-price here.
Puma: There are buy one, get second for half-price offers scattered across the stores.
Rip Curl: Looking for gym supplies? Head to this store to get a 50 per cent discount.
Herschel backpacks and O Bag’s range of products are available at up to 60 per cent off.
Soccerex and Adventure HQ: Sport kits are now available at discounts that go up to 75 per cent.
Dubai Shopping Mall Group offers up to 75% off
Until August 29, shoppers will find they’ve saved a tonne on clothing, stationary, gadgets and homeware; prices have been slashed by up to 75 per cent.
Participating malls include Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Al Khail Gate Community, BurJuman Centre, Binsougat Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Outlet Mall, Mudon Community, Oasis Mall, Shurooq Community Centre, Reef Mall, Time Square Centre, Union Cooperative Al Quoz, Wasl Vita, Dar Wasl, Wasl 51, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Crown Mall and Central Mall.
The Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall
While you figure out what to buy – and, more importantly, what not to – the kids can be entertained with fun activities such as chalkboard playtime, stationary décor box, customisation bar, play area and more in the back-to-school zone at these malls. Located at the Dome Atrium at Dubai Marina Mall and on the First Floor near Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo at The Dubai Mall, these spots are sure to delight – and distract. Oh, and there’s a chance you’ll take home vouchers from stationary giant Typo, or tickets for Dubai Ice Rink and VR Park.
e-retail gaiant noon.com has daily discounts, flash sales
Need some gadgets? Noon.com marks down popular devices such as Apple watch series 6 - starting from just Dh1,247 - an MacBook Air 13-inch laptop for Dh3,449; and an iPad Pro for Dh2,849.A HP Convertible Pavilion Laptop, printer, and backpack set are available for Dh1,999.
There are also bundle offers on hand and flash sales that give you up to 80 per cent off. Save that cash with noon’s 72-piece Stationery Mega Bundle Pack (packed with pencils, notebooks, calculator, and more) for Dh89. And backpack and lunch sets from Nike, Reebok, and more from Dh67. There’s also stationery for as little as Dh1.
The offers are on until August 30.
Dubai Festival City Mall
Now this is a cool one. You can customise all your back-to-school supplies from participating outlets for free! An artist is on standby to help you and your little one create a masterpiece that’s unique to you. The offer is available until September 4.
Once customers have made their purchases, all they need to do is have their receipt validated at the customisation stand to avail the free offer.
Pottery Barn Kids
Send your child off in style with this ‘Back-to-School' Collection, which includes backpacks, lunchboxes, water bottles and face masks. There are unicorns and rocket ships, dinosaurs and flowers, and an opportunity to personalised the goods with kids’ names in embroidery.
To add to the happiness, there’s a ‘buy two, get two’ promotion running at all the stores.
Athlete’s Co in BurJuman
Walk easy. You can shop for two pairs of shoes for little ones at Dh299 and two pairs for adults at Dh549
Huawei
Get 50 per cent off on August 29 when you get electronics-ready for the new term. The sale on selected products goes live at 8.30pm.
Jashanmal
The store is offering 25 per cent off on the new collection, which includes a range of bags and backpacks.