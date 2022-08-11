Dubai: Can’t get a hold of your child’s school calendar? If your child studies in a school in Dubai, you can simply visit the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) website to get a copy of the academic calendar.

In a service announced through its official social media accounts on August 10, KHDA said that the calendar is available for all schools in Dubai and will help parents plan their year out better.

Here is how you can access your child’s school calendar through the website:

1. Visit the KHDA website – khda.gov.ae

2. Tap on ‘Find Education Institutions’ on the menu on the right side of the screen.

3. This will take you to the school directory of KHDA, where you can select the school from the list to view their academic calendar.

The calendar will not only show you the dates for when the academic year starts and ends, it will also provide details of the dates for winter, summer and spring break, along with tentative dates for government holidays.

According to KHDA, all private schools can only tentatively communicate public holidays (like Eid or UAE National Day) to parents and confirm them once declared by the UAE government authority.

The school directory also provides parents with a fees fact sheet , which provides a breakdown of the tuition fees and other additional fees that parents would need to budget for.

School holidays for Academic year 2022-2023

KHDA has also provided a basic outline of the school year for parents, with schools divided into two categories – those that start their academic year in September and those that start in April.

Here is when the major breaks during the year are expected to fall for students in Dubai schools:

Dubai private schools starting in September - Academic year 2022-2023

August 29, 2022 – Start of academic year

December 12 – 30, 2022 – Winter break

March 27, 2023 – April 14, 2023 – Spring break for Ministry of Education (MOE) Curriculum Schools

March 27, 2023 – April 7, 2023 – Spring break for international curriculum schools. KHDA added that international curriculum schools have the option to extend the Spring Break up to one week.

June 28, 2023 – Academic year not to end before this date.

Dubai private schools starting in April - Academic year 2022-2023

April 4, 2022 – Start of academic year

July 4, 2022 – Summer break begins

August 29, 2022 – Return from summer break

December 12, 2022 – Winter break begins

January 2, 2023 – Return from winter break

March 13, 2023 – March 31, 2023 – End of academic year.