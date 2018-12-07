I am not alone. Leaders around the world have grown tired of Facebook’s constant attempts to avoid accountability in the name of profits. With Facebook, the myth of “self-regulation”, long trotted out by high-paid lobbyists, has been laid to rest once and for all. With respect to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it is still unclear what Facebook knew, and when it knew it. Equally unclear is the extent to which foreign interference through Facebook contributed to the election of United States President Donald Trump, and to the outcome of the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum.