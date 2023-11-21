In the pulsating arena of Argentina’s presidential election, a sizzling X factor has set the political stage ablaze: Javier Milei, a tempestuous far-right populist who ignited a wildfire of fervour in Sunday’s pivotal primary.

At 53, this political maverick has harnessed the disillusionment coursing through the South American country, a dissatisfaction born from the traditional political elite’s failure to quell the perpetual economic tempest in Argentina.

In a riveting runoff election, the 53-year-old self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist squared off against Peronist economy chief Sergio Massa.

Milei’s aggressive and theatrical demeanour, from superhero garb to brandishing a chainsaw to symbolise his intent to hack away at the state’s size, drew comparisons to Trump in the US and Bolsonaro in Brazil.

The results, a seismic 56% in Milei’s favour against Massa’s 44%, led Massa to concede defeat in a speech that underscored the magnitude of Milei’s triumph.

Likened to the fiery spirit of Donald Trump, the former US president extended his congratulatory embrace to Milei, heralding him as the saviour poised to resurrect Argentina from its economic quagmire. “The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!” Trump said.

Embraced by fervent followers as “the madman” and “the wig” due to his ferocious demeanour and unruly mop of hair, Milei dubs himself “the lion.”

A spectacle at his raucous political gatherings, clad in tousled hair, leather jackets, and belting out rock anthems, Milei, a fervent admirer of Trump, vows to cleanse politics of what he deems “thieves.”

From Economist to Lawmaker Milei was the chief economist at Corporación America, a colossal Argentine conglomerate steering the nation's airports. His corporate tenure sailed until 2021, setting the stage for his political ascent as a lawmaker

This libertarian economist and provocateur advocates for radical measures to revive Argentina’s beleaguered economy. Dollarisation, the closure of the central bank, and the dismantling of select ministries are on his radical prescription list, aimed at slashing the state to the core.

In the throes of high inflation, currency devaluation, and an impending debt bomb, Milei, a self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist,” advocates for a stark reduction in government size, symbolised by the revving chainsaw he brandishes in his campaign, a harbinger of the deep cuts he envisions.

From the shadows of obscurity just a few years ago, Milei now commands a third of the vote, his combative, rock star-style rallies resonating with voters seething at the seams with discontent over rampant inflation and escalating poverty.

Once a minor-league rock musician and athlete, Milei’s stances on abortion opposition and staunch support for gun rights have solidified his persona as a flamboyant provocateur.

He derides worker-friendly labour laws as a “cancer” and asserts that the state is the “basis of all problems.”

Against the backdrop of Argentina’s enduring economic crisis, with inflation spiralling toward a staggering 140%, a plunging currency, and swelling poverty, Milei has emerged as a torchbearer of the conservative bloc.