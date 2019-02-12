Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, is talking about Brexiteers going to hell. We had Guy Verhofstadt, top European diplomat and member of the European Parliament, saying that the devil would not let them in. As for British Prime Minister Theresa May’s all-important request (that the European Union could add a standard break clause to the Brexit deal), Martin Selmayr, chief of the EU civil service, had already announced that it was not even being considered. This is the strange world of Tusk’s inferno, and it’s worth exploring. In another, more logical world, a deal would have been done on the spot yesterday. The Dutch are dreading a no-deal Brexit, Calais port authorities are already seeing customers making alternative plans and the Irish are fretting about medicines imported through Britain. With a bit of goodwill, agreement could be reached with a single phone call, and millions of minds put at ease.