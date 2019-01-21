Under his father’s guidance, the young and energetic crown prince is delivering freedoms and opportunities that young Saudis believed were unattainable just a few years ago and he has gained the love and respect of the vast majority of his people in so doing. How dare Graham even so much as attempt to steal the future of 33 million citizens of the Muslim world’s most influential nation. Last month, Graham and five other lawmakers without a shred of proof introduced a resolution in the Senate demanding Riyadh hold the crown prince personally responsible for the killing of the Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi, whose pro-Muslim Brotherhood/anti-Saudi columns in the Washington Post were shaped and edited by a Qatari think-tank.