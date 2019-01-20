Two environmental initiatives launched last year to develop coastal and marine areas will help maintain the country’s unique biodiversity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with Paris agreement on climate change. It helped the UAE top the 2018 Global Environmental Performance Index for marine protected areas, according due recognition to its commitment to expand natural reserves. The number of protected areas in UAE increased from 19 in 2010 to 43 in 2017, with a total area of 1,800 square kilometres, constituting around 15 per cent of the country’s territory — eight of which are wet reserves spread throughout the country.