Talking to reporters following a trip to Iraq last week, the US president said “I spoke with Bibi”, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I told Bibi, you know we give Israel $4.5 billion [Dh16.55 billion] a year. And they are doing very well at defending themselves. I’m the one that moved the embassy to [occupied] Jerusalem. I was the one who was willing to do that. So that’s the way it is — we are going to take great care of Israel. Israel is going to be good. We give Israel 4.5 billion a year. And we give frankly a lot more than that if you look at the books. They’ve been doing a good job.”