Last week an unprecedented act took place in the US. Former president Donald J. Trump was forced to appear in front of a judge in a courtroom in New York where a list of 34 charges was read against him.

Almost all of them related to alleged hush money he had paid to a high-priced escort Stormy Daniels, money that the prosecutors alleged was illegally channelled from campaign contributions received during his 2016 run for the presidency.

In an increasingly polarised America where everything today is being defined as leftist or right-wing fanaticism, this action has undoubtedly ramped up the pressure to increase the divide even more. The country today is torn down under several issues, the magnitude of which is gradually spreading nationally.

Instead of addressing the rising spread of homelessness, an increasing number of voices are being heard wondering why the money does not go towards combating such a growing social menace within their society.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump protest outside the New York Court, where district attorney Alvin Bragg continues his investigation into Trump, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 20, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

Rising tide of ills

Another issue fast polarising the country is the curriculum being exposed to children, many of who have not even reached the teen years or age of puberty.

The subjects of gender that kindergarten and primary schoolchildren are being exposed to in several states have left many parents angered, many of whom directing their venom at what they see as an increasingly leftist movement to destroy America from within by starting to pervert the mind of their children.

Then there is the rising wave of gender rights. Many see it as an issue that is being forced down their throats and several conservative lawmakers are stepping in efforts to fight the spread of formalising their rights and identity.

The US Supreme Court striking down the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that previously legalised abortion across the US in 1973, and handing the matter to individual states to decide on their own laws has pitted left versus right, man versus woman, and liberal states against conservative ones.

So where does that leave Donald Trump? He is seen as a champion warrior against many of the ills facing the country today, and his charges of a ‘deep state’ are resonating for many. His recent arrest was seen as another sham act of trying to silence the voice against the rising tide of ills across the country.

Trump may be the answer to the challenges facing America Image Credit: Gulf News

A nationalist, not globalist

Following the disclosure of the charges, even some of his strongest critics were forced to admit that there was nothing in the list of indictments that warranted bringing in an ex-president and arresting him, and the voices of political persecution have grown stronger and louder since.

In Saudi Arabia, where Trump has enjoyed popularity far more than in his own country, many took to voicing their opinions on this recent arrest.

Hussein, a retired oil executive says: ‘I favour Trump because he is nationalist, not globalist. Globalisation mandates America to be the World’s police, which has proved to be too high a cost and not rewarding for the American taxpayers, and the standard of living has tangibly lowered. This approach of Trump will avoid the virtual economy drawbacks and revive the real productive economy; such that America will prosper again as it was in around the fifties. The prosperity of all countries including America is our prosperity, an Islamic approach for humanity to be able to thrive together. I Hope Trump is re-elected. The indictment is a means to prevent him from being a candidate; why was this (hush money) issue not brought up in 2016, and why now?’

Khaled, an airline executive says: ‘Either America will regain its balance to remain in the lead, or else face a resounding decline. Black Lives Matter — also won’t restore America’s reputation. The horrific spread of weapons, especially among mentally ill people, and the murders of schoolchildren heralds a dark age to come.’

Yes indeed, for many Trump is the answer to the challenges facing America.