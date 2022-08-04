1 of 9
An aerial view of the heavily damaged grain silos at the port of the capital Beirut (top) from one side and another view of the same structure from the other side (bottom) following a partial collapse on July 31, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 9
View of buildings damaged in 2020 in the area of Gemmayzeh in Lebanon's capital Beirut, taken on (bottom to top) September 3, 2020 after the Beirut port blast and on August 3, 2022 two years on.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 9
Lebanon will mark two years since the port's massive explosion that killed more than 200 people. It was caused by a stockpile of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser catching fire.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
A building damaged in 2020 in the Karantina neighbourhood of Lebanon's capital Beirut, taken on (bottom to top) November 5, 2020 after the Beirut port blast and on August 3, 2022 two years later after renovations.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
A renovated block in Gemmayzeh, Beirut on August 2, 2022 two years later after the blast that partially destroyed the original structure.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Gemmayzeh: Lebanon is marking two years since the port's massive explosion. Homes and lives are being rebuilt and people are going back to areas they abandoned in 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 9
Lebanese Leila Gholam posing inside her renovated apartment in Beirut's Gemayzeh neighbourhood two years after the Beirut port explosion and a file photo taken on August 6, 2020 shows her inspecting her damaged house.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 9
A renovated street in Gemayzeh, also called "Greenwich Village" or "Soho" of Beirut. Top image taken on August 3, 2022. The picture on the bottom is from September 3, 2020 after the Beirut port blast.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Beirut blast was caused by a stockpile of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser. The Lebanese capital has seen frenetic rebuilding activity in the two years since the catastrophic blast took place.
Image Credit: AFP