On December 13, 1969, Jorge was ordained as a Catholic priest, spending the early 1970s in Spain, where he completed his tertianship, a period of strict discipline, before taking his final vows in the Jesuit order. For the next three years, he served as a master of novices and vice-chancellor at San Miguel seminary before taking his perpetual profession as a Jesuit. From 1973 to 1985, he took on various roles: Serving as superior of Jesuit province of Argentina and Uruguay, as rector of Colegio Maximo, and as a theology teacher. He finished his doctoral thesis in Germany in 1986. In June 1997, he was named coadjutor archbishop and a year later he became the archbishop of Buenos Aires. He was elevated to Cardinal in 2001 and, in 2005, he came second in the conclave that elected Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger as Pope Benedict XVI.