Until now Netanyahu believed he was unassailable. Shielded by the administration of United States President Donald Trump and its allied sycophants he was able to do his worst without fear of repercussions. Those heady days during the late 1990s when peace between Israelis and Palestinians seemed a certainty are long gone. Some Western nations are working to pass laws that would equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism. Ironically, with his reach-out to this sinister group to feather his own nest, Netanyahu’s loudest critics are his fellow Jews in the US.