It is one of the most divisive issues confronting the world today and perhaps that is why the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Kamala Harris decided to play safe on Gaza at the convention and sweep the issue under the rug.

Except that real leadership calls for taking a bold moral stand, and in that, the Democrats have sorely failed. In her speech, Harris merely repeated the call for a ceasefire, supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and also supporting the Palestinians on self determination.

The Democrats did not allow a Palestinian American to take the stage and speak. Instead, the parents of an Israeli American man who was kidnapped by Hamas were given time to speak. And its good that they did. But there should have been space for someone to talk about Gaza as well. As pro Palestinian protests went on outside the convention in Chicago, inside it was like nothing was happening. This really was a missed opportunity.

The Reuters news agency interviewed Abbas Alawieh, the co-founder of the Uncommitted National Movement that mobilised more than 750,000 voters to protest US policy on Israel. He said “what’s needed in this moment is courageous leadership that breaks from the current approach,” while emphasising that this was a missed opportunity to win over key Democrat Muslim American voters especially in battleground states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

For anyone with a moral compass, it has not been difficult to condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas on the October 7 last year. But the disproportionate Israeli response must be called out. Israeli action has killed over 40,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, and caused a massive humanitarian crisis including a famine. It boggles the mind that this is an issue that even needs debate. Which is why Kamala Harris has been such a let down on Gaza.

The Democrats need to realise that they cannot take the Muslim-American vote for granted. In a narrow election, it will matter. A recent study published by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) in partnership with Emgage and Change Research shows that in 2020, 65% of Muslim voters across the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia voted for Biden in what eventually became a narrow victory for him.

Atrocities committed by Israel

Before Biden exited this race in July, 2024, only 18% of Muslims across these states who voted for him in 2020 still planned to vote for him in 2024. The study also found that the war in Gaza is the most important issue for Muslim swing voters.

When asked: “What are the three most important policy priorities on which you will judge a candidate this November?” 71% of Muslim swing voters chose the war in Gaza, compared to 46% of Muslims who plan to vote for Trump and 37% of those who had planned to vote for Biden this election.

It’s also true that overall, the war in Gaza is not the most pressing issue for American voters, with another study finding that most young voters cared more about the economy and immigration. Ultimately, even the Democratic Party is paying lip service to the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza.

No one expects a hard line on Israel in American politics, that would be an unrealistic expectation. But there needs to be moral courage to stand up not just to say the right thing but also to do right. The Biden Administration’s continuing support to Israel, especially with arms sales, is where the real story lies. We have come to a point where even hearing the voices of Palestinians isn’t allowed anymore.

They have become an inconvenience that must be kept away. It’s a poor reflection on the Democrats and the DNC. But then again, maybe they just don’t care because despite the concerns amongst a section of progressives and Arab Americans, this is not a big election issue.