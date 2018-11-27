The Kartarpur opening was a bold and wise move by Pakistan, with all stakeholders onboard and aware there would be criticism of ignoring the Kashmir overhang. But as the Pakistani foreign minister said in Parliament, both countries need a more humane approach, and had been encouraging that Kashmir is also a priority. Agreements to permit families crossing over and for cross ‘line of control’ trade, are in place but restrictively applied and need to be liberalised. Talks between Pakistan and India on logistics, visa, and other details of the Kartarpur corridor now have to take place, a change from the past five years of no talks despite Pakistan’s reiterated proposals. The overall significance of this development is twofold. East Punjab with the Sikhs’ agrarian orientation has missed out on industrialisation elsewhere, and being a potential conflict zone it is also investment shy. Thirty years ago it was the granary of India but comparative economic indicators have dropped. It would thus benefit from better India-Pakistan relations. And apart from the Sikh emotional attachment to most of their shrines now in Pakistan, culturally — with spoken Punjabi and the great Punjabi poets — there is a foundation for shared inter-Punjab contacts to foster understanding on both sides.