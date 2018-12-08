For too long, Pakistanis have suffered at the hands of successive governments run by self-serving individuals with little interest or appetite for public service. It may still be early to cast a final verdict on Imran’s performance, but his government has clearly begun looking more like the same as Pakistan has suffered before. The Swati episode smacked of Pakistan’s past — a country governed by leaders armed with an obsession to consider institutions such as the police as no more than employees of the state of Pakistan to serve its rulers rather than the people. In his early days, Imran has assembled a variety of targets for his regime. They range from overseeing the plantation of ten billion trees in otherwise heavily deforested Pakistan to building five million homes for the homeless to taming one of the world’s highest population growths and the list goes on forever. These objectives are indeed commendable.