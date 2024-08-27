Kamala Harris’s speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination last week may not have been the most memorable of the convention, but it marked a significant moment in her political rise. While her speech was not rich in policy details, it forcefully criticised Donald Trump and showcased her confidence and charisma.

Harris has experienced a dramatic turnaround in her political career, stepping out of Joe Biden’s shadow and energising the Democratic base. Her ascent has been attributed to the relief among Democrats over her candidacy, her underestimation as a woman of colour, and the short timing of her campaign.

A day after the conclusion of the Democratic Convention, the Republican Party’s campaign received a boost as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially suspended his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump during a speech in Arizona.

Kennedy’s decision followed weeks of negotiations, including efforts by Donald Trump Jr. to secure the endorsement. Kennedy criticised the Democratic Party and the media, accusing them of conspiring against his campaign, and expressed his alignment with Trump on issues such as free speech, the war in Ukraine, and children’s rights.

What if Trump wins?

As the 2024 presidential election hurtles toward the finish line, despite a successful Democratic convention, the spectre of a second Trump term continues to cast a long shadow across the American political landscape. With Kamala Harris stepping up as the Democratic nominee, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

In her acceptance speech at the Democratic Convention in Chicago Harris lay out a series of warnings about what a Trump presidency could mean for the nation. While some of her claims have been scrutinised and found to somewhat stretch the truth, they still ignite critical conversations about what might be in store if Trump wins.

Kamala Harris has sounded the alarm, claiming Trump would push for a “nationwide abortion ban.” While this claim doesn’t tell the whole story, it reflects valid concerns. Trump has said he wouldn’t back a national ban, preferring to leave that decision to individual states.

Yet, we can’t ignore the fact that his first term saw the Supreme Court turn decisively conservative, leading to the dismantling of Roe v. Wade. This monumental shift has already led to severe abortion restrictions in as many as 22 states, with some outright bans.

If Trump secures another term, his influence over the judiciary could solidify or even expand these restrictions, leaving reproductive rights hanging in the balance.

Harris pointed to a potential rollback on birth control access, linking Trump to Project 2025, a conservative playbook crafted by the Heritage Foundation.

This document outlines an ambitious policy agenda for the next Republican president, aiming to vastly expand presidential powers and implement an ultraconservative vision for the Although Donald Trump has distanced himself from the document, many of its authors were key figures in his previous administration.

Project 2025

The plan’s proposals include centralising federal power under the president, revamping immigration enforcement, slashing renewable energy funding, and rolling back protections on issues like abortion and diversity. While some of these ideas align with the broader Republican platform, Project 2025 goes further in its conservative goals.

There is a real chance these policies could see the light of day in a second Trump administration, especially with the backing of influential conservative think tanks.

Harris also raised concerns about a “Trump tax,” warning that it could cost middle-class families nearly $4,000 a year. This figure comes from Trump’s plan to impose a 10 per cent tariffs on all imported goods, a move that could drive up prices across the board.

While the exact financial impact is up for debate, there’s no denying that these tariffs could hit American consumers where it hurts — in their wallets. Trump, on the other hand, insists that the real burden would fall on foreign countries, not US shoppers — a claim that economists are still debating.

Harris’s strategy of labelling Trump’s tariff as a “Trump tax” is a calculated move to shift the usual tax hike narrative and is likely to become a central point of attack as the campaign progresses.

Trump’s stance on immigration has been a lightning rod for controversy, and Harris hasn’t shied away from this issue. She criticised him for torpedoing a bipartisan immigration bill, accusing him of doing so to boost his campaign.

Trump has made no secret of his opposition to the bill, calling it too soft on border security. If Trump takes the reins again in 2024, expect an even tougher and xenophobic stance on immigration, with policies that could further polarise an already divided nation.

One of the most significant concerns Harris has raised is Trump’s approach to international alliances, particularly Nato She pointed out that Trump has previously threatened to pull the US out of the alliance — a claim that’s grounded in reality.

While Trump has also reassured that the US would stay in Nato as long as European members increase their defence spending, his willingness to put such a vital alliance on the line raises serious questions about America’s future role on the world stage.

If Trump wins in 2024, we’re not just looking at a repeat of his first term — we could be in for an escalation. From reproductive rights to economic policies, immigration to international alliances, the potential impact of another four years under Trump is profound.

While some of Kamala Harris’s warnings may be overstated, as is common in election campaigns, they underscore the transformative changes that could be on the horizon. As countdown to the Election Day begins, voters will need to weigh these possibilities carefully, sifting through both the rhetoric and the realities of what a second Trump presidency could mean for America’s future.