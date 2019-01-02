This month, all elements of this system come together as we take flight with our first Emirati-grown fuel. Our work in the UAE is the first time outside of the United States where the entire supply chain — feedstock, refining and flight — have occurred locally. The oil from the Abu Dhabi-grown seeds will be converted to jet fuel, using the refining capabilities of Adnoc Refining, mixed with traditional fuel and used on a commercial flight out of Abu Dhabi.