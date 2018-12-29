Summing up the challenges, European Council President Donald Tusk has remarked that the risk environment now facing the EU are perhaps the “most dangerous than ever” with three key problems “which have previously not occurred, at least not on such a scale”. According to Tusk, the first two threats relate to the rise of anti-EU, nationalist sentiment across the continent, plus the “state of mind of pro-European elites” which Tusk fears are too subservient to “populist arguments as well as doubting in the fundamental values if liberal democracy”.