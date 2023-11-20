The UAE has emerged as a proactive player in addressing this issue by taking decisive measures to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to global climate resilience. The country has made substantial investments in renewable energy sources like solar and wind and outlined ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the UAE’s active participation in climate agreements and initiatives demonstrates its resolve to be a responsible global citizen in the fight against climate change.

The UAE’s commitment to sustainability and climate action has been brought to the spotlight as it prepares to host the UN climate conference COP28. Known officially as the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COP28 brings together nations from around the world to address the global challenge of climate change.

The UAE’s role goes beyond just organising, providing infrastructure and facilitating the smooth functioning of the event. The country is also actively involved in shaping the agenda and steering discussions during the conference, ensuring that key climate-related issues are addressed.

Further, by showcasing its efforts to tackle climate change, it aims to encourage other nations to embrace sustainable practices. Through its participation, the UAE also seeks to actively contribute to the global dialogue on climate action and encourage other nations to take concrete steps towards a more sustainable future.

The significant recommendations expected to come out of COP28 will play a major role in shaping future initiatives to mitigate climate change. Strong international partnerships between nations and key organisations will be necessary to implement these recommendations.

The proposals are anticipated to include actions to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve sustainability across a range of industries, including agriculture, transportation and energy.

Plans at the national and international levels to tackle climate change and carry out the objectives of international accords will be based on COP28 recommendations.

For the recommendations to be successfully and sustainably implemented, and have a real, positive impact on a global scale, immediate action is vital. The implementation of these recommendations will likely involve policy changes, technological advancements, and collaboration between nations, organisations and individuals.

The importance of multilateral cooperation to set targets and take concrete actions to achieve the goals outlined in the COP28 recommendations cannot be overstated.

In this context, the construction of the Wasl Tower in Dubai is an excellent example of a nation’s commitment to sustainability. The tower is set to be one of the tallest buildings in the world incorporating ceramic fins for improved energy efficiency using renewable resources.

This innovative approach not only aligns with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative but also reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a leader in adopting state of the art sustainability solutions within the construction industry.

The tower incorporates fins made of a mixture of clay and glazed ceramic enclosed in aluminium, which serve various functions. These fins offer shade, enhance wind-induced cooling, and indirectly bring daylight into the building’s interior.

The project exemplifies the UAE’s dedication to pioneering eco-progress, aligned with its focus on climate sustainability. With such innovative initiatives, the UAE has set an outstanding example for proactive climate action and sustainable development.

National and international strategies for addressing climate change and achieving the goals of global agreements will derive from the recommendations of COP28 Image Credit: Gulf News

By investing in renewable energy and setting ambitious carbon reduction goals, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in advancing climate action.

As UAE citizens, we are extremely proud that our nation is hosting COP28. This event underscores the UAE’s strong commitment to addressing the challenge of climate change our planet is facing.

It’s truly inspirational to see how different nationalities have come together to create solutions here in the UAE. It is an honour to be part of a country that actively contributes to making the world a better place.