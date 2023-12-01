Resurgence of hostilities in Gaza on Friday underscored the failure of Hamas and Israel to extend the ceasefire before its lapse, reinforcing the need for a sustainable peace.
Israeli military operations have now resumed in Gaza as the ceasefire concludes, with air raids and artillery fire launched in the region.
The seven-day pause saw positive developments, such as the release of over 100 hostages by Hamas and Israel’s liberation of 240 Palestinians from its jails.
Acknowledging the dire humanitarian crisis, Israel allowed more aid trucks and fuel into Gaza. However, with sirens sounding in southern Israel and reports of fighting in northern Gaza shortly before the ceasefire termination, it is imperative that a renewed commitment to peaceful negotiations prevails.
Urgency for diplomatic resolutions
The accusations exchanged between Israel and Hamas, with Israel citing ceasefire violations and resuming military operations, emphasise the fragile nature of the situation.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s assertion of continuing the fight throughout the entire Strip also underscores the urgency for diplomatic resolutions.
The international community, including the Biden administration, must push for sustaining humanitarian aid and avoiding extensive military operations that could escalate civilian casualties.
Imperative of peace must prevail
The warning from US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken against replicating northern Gaza’s wide assault in the southern part of the enclave highlights the delicate balance required.
As the conflict continues, the international pressure on Israel to cease high-intensity military campaigns intensifies, urging a shift towards diplomatic avenues.
The tragic toll of at least 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,000 children, killed since the war’s inception, underscores the urgency for a diplomatic resolution, where the imperative of peace must prevail over the cycle of violence.