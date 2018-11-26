If the current bonhomie between these former adversaries survives till the assembly polls and beyond, then the idea of a mahagathbandhan may strike roots in the state and even exert a favourable impact on similar endeavours elsewhere in the country. A PDP-NC-Congress alliance should have little difficulty in winning in Kashmir, thereby beginning a new and unexpected chapter in the state’s politics which can go some distance in dealing with the threat of terrorism and lessening the alienation of large sections of the youth from the political system in the Valley. The coalition will also have to bring the pro-BJP “Hindu” Jammu closer to the “Muslim” valley, a divide which has become wider ever since the BJP’s politically successful (though socially divisive) entry into the state.