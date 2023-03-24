Water crisis is real and serious

World Water Day is observed on March 22 to create awareness and ensure water is preserved and made available for future generations (“ World Water Day: Precious resource in focus as clean supplies drying up worldwide ”, Gulf News, March 22). Water and sanitation is the future challenge. It is estimated that 10 per cent of the world’s population cannot access safe drinking water. We should teach our children the importance of water conservation. Water plays a vital role in sustaining life, so we should take the necessary steps to preserve water. Rain water should be conserved to be used in times of water shortage. Climate change also has led to the depletion of the water table. This has caused severe drought in some parts of the world, which no one ever expected would occur. It is high time we protect natural water resources to protect the Earth. We should not reach a stage where we would have to queue up at water stations like we do to refuel our cars to obtain water for our basic needs.

Dubai

Celebrating Mothers day

In our life, mothers play a very significant role (“https://gulfnews.com/uae/mothers-day-in-uae-emiratis-celebrate-their-super-moms-1.94616164Mother’s Day in UAE: Emiratis celebrate their super moms’,Gulf news, March 21). They are strong pillars in our lives, guiding us. No matter how old we get, mothers always give us a strong sense of warmth, which helps us to move forward in life. Some learned person has rightly described a mother as the epitome of selfless and self-sacrificing love, strength, composure, humility, and generosity. But, unfortunately, today, in a globalised world, we have converted Mother’s Day into a social event rather than a day to cherish the memories attached to them and give them the needed attention.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

Will computers and AI take over society in the future?

The idea of computers and artificial intelligence (AI) taking over society has been discussed for many years. However, it is a contentious subject that has started many a debates, with some people believing it will happen and others thinking it is just science fiction.

Firstly, understanding what we mean by ‘taking over society’ is important. When people talk about computers and AI taking over, they usually mean that these technologies will become so evolved that they can make decisions for humans and regulate many aspects of our lives. This could include driving cars, making medical decisions, and even deciding who gets hired for a job. One argument for computers and AI taking over society is the idea of ‘singularity.’ Singularity is a hypothetical point in the future when AI will become so advanced that it will be able to improve itself at an exponential rate. This means that it will quickly become much smarter than humans and will be able to make decisions that we cannot even begin to understand. However, many arguments exist against computers and AI taking over society. One of the main arguments is that computers and AI are only as intelligent as the humans who program them. This means they can never make decisions independent of human influence. For example, a self-driving car may decide when to stop and go based on its programming, but it will never be able to determine whether to run over a pedestrian. These kinds of decisions will always need to be made by humans.

Another argument against the idea of computers and AI taking over society is that humans are adaptable.

While computers and AI may be able to perform specific tasks better than humans, humans can still learn and adapt to new situations. This means that even if computers and AI become more advanced, humans will still be able to find new ways to add value to society and make a difference in the world.

Furthermore, there are ethical considerations to take into account. For example, who would be responsible for their actions if computers and AI were to take over society? Would it be the programmers who created them or the AI itself? And what about issues like privacy and data security? If computers and AI controlled so much of our lives, who would ensure that our personal information was being kept safe?

In conclusion, while the idea of computers and AI taking over society is a popular topic of discussion, it is unlikely that it will happen very soon. While these technologies are becoming more advanced, humans can still adapt and learn, and we will always be needed to make crucial decisions that cannot be automated. Additionally, ethical issues must be kept in mind, when considering the role that computers and AI might play in the future. As we continue to develop these technologies, we must carefully assume their impact on society and ensure we use them responsibly.

From Ms Muskaan Mehr Niyas

Abu Dhabi