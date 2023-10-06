Melting ice and rising seas

The rapid melting of ice in different regions across the globe has emerged as a critical issue that requires immediate attention (“Photos: Mont Blanc shrinks by over two metres in two years”, Gulf News, October 6). The escalating global temperatures are causing the glaciers and ice caps to thaw at an alarming speed, rendering them incapable of restoring themselves, which in turn leads to a surge in sea levels and the loss of crucial habitats for a wide range of wildlife. Individuals and governments must take prompt and effective measures to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate climate change’s impacts to safeguard our planet and preserve it for future generations.

UAE

Climate change

It is of utmost importance that we recognise the gravity of the situation at hand regarding climate change and its potentially detrimental effects on nations (“Climate change: a threat to legitimacy and stability of countries”, Gulf News, October 3). The consequences of climate change are far-reaching and include rising sea levels, severe weather events, and food insecurity, all of which could contribute to social and economic instability. This instability, if left unchecked, could ultimately pose a significant threat to the legitimacy and stability of nations. Therefore, we must take swift and decisive measures to address this pressing global issue.

From Mr George T Paul

India

Honouring teachers

Around the world, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on different dates to show gratitude for the hard work and dedication of teachers who educate and shape students’ lives (“UAE President meets with teachers to mark World Teachers’ Day”, Gulf News, October 5). This particular day allows us to express our appreciation for these important figures. On this occasion, students often dress up as their teachers and teach their peers, while teachers may take on the role of students. sThis fosters a strong bond and understanding between teachers and students. Teachers are the backbone of society because they work tirelessly to shape students’ futures and help them become successful citizens. Students pay tribute and express gratitude to their teachers for their support and unique teaching methods, which enhance the country’s education system. We owe more to our teachers than our parents because they play a crucial role in instilling knowledge and eliminating ignorance. Since children spend significant time in school during their formative and impressionable years, teachers greatly influence their lives. We should remember our teachers throughout the year for their contributions to our future.

From Mr Jubel D’Cruz

India

Cricket: Asian Games

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for their impressive performance in the Asian Games, securing a spot in the semi-final by defeating Nepal by a narrow margin of 23 runs. The game was a nail biter for India, especially considering the Indian openers’ strong start, who should have scored at least 220 runs and more. Nevertheless, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube’s partnership helped the team surpass the 200 mark. Despite having some match winning players like Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, and Dipendra Singh Airee, Nepal’s target of 203 runs proved to be insufficient. Indian bowlers performed exceptionally well, accounting for their top order and applying pressure on the lower order batsmen. Nepal’s final score of 179 runs for nine wickets is a testament to their fighting spirit. Nepal is a team to watch out for in the future. However, they might face a tough challenge against the much-fancied team Pakistan in the semi-finals. I wish the Indian team the best of luck for the semi finals and the finals.

From Mr N Mahadevan

World Cup 2023

As we look through the history of the ODI (One Day International) World Cup Cricket tournament, it becomes clear that all rounders have played a crucial role in helping their teams win the coveted trophy (“All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2023”, Gulf News, October 4). For instance, during the first two World Cup victories, the West Indies team had the likes of Vivian Richards, Gus Logie, and captain Clive Lloyd, who were excellent all rounders. They also possessed the best pace attack in the world at that time. Similarly, when Kapil Dev led India to victory in 1983, he had several all rounders in his team, including his deputy Mohinder Amarnath, a match winner. Players like Roger Binny, Madan Lal, and Kirti Azad played critical roles in India’s success. Australia’s victories also had a similar pattern, with all rounders making significant contributions. In the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh proved to be India’s best all rounder, helping the team break partnerships when needed. Even in the last tournament, England had players like Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Chris Woakes, who were all rounders and are still part of the current World Cup team. While India also has the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who can be match winners on their day, we must also keep an eye on Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand and Shakib Al Hassan of Bangladesh as they could prove to be difficult opponents for any team. Who will step up and help their team win the World Cup this year remains to be seen.

From Mr Vinay M

India