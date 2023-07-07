Threads v Twitter

There is currently a notable competition taking place between two of the world’s largest social media platforms, Twitter and Meta (“Twitter vs Threads: Why the battle between tech giants is significant”, Gulf News, July 6). The competition is centred around a new text-based platform, Threads, which has emerged as a strong contender against Twitter. Following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, several competing platforms have surfaced, with Threads being the most significant challenge so far. Threads managed to attract an impressive 30 million signups in just one day! Seeing how it’s become a strong contender against Twitter in the social media market is amazing. The competition between both platforms is set to heat up even more!

UAE

Summer holidays

Summer travel can be a great way to relax, explore new destinations, and create lasting memories (“UAE summer travel: Dubai-to-UK airfares from Dh2,975 and no more visa hassles”, Gulf News, July 6). Travelling with family and friends during the summer is a wonderful way to create lasting memories and strengthen relationships. Embrace the spirit of adventure, be open to new experiences, and make the most of your summer travel by creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

From Mr Akhil B

UAE

Social media changes

Social media platforms often compete and evolve, introducing new features and functionalities to attract and retain users (“Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads”, Gulf News, July 6). Twitter and Meta-owned Threads are currently competing with each other. While there may be competition and rivalry between social media platforms, there’s unlikely to be a battle between the two. Have you noticed how social media platforms like Twitter, are always coming up with new ways to make our experience better? It’s awesome to see how they’re constantly adapting to keep up with the ever-changing world of social media!

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE

Ashes: England-Australia series

The ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia has been closely contested (“Ashes: Why Bairstow dismissal in England-Australia series raises the spirit of cricket question”, Gulf News, July 4). While Australia narrowly won the first test at Edgbaston, they were gifted the Lord’s Test by Ben Stokes and his team, giving them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The third Test at Leeds is also poised for a thrilling finish, with England ending Day One at 68 for three after bowling out Australia for 263 runs. If England had taken their catches, particularly Mitchell Marsh’s catch by Root, the Aussies would have been facing defeat. However, Marsh’s sensational century took the wind out of Stokes and Company, and pulled his team out of trouble. It is still too early to predict the exact result, as England also has players who can recover and take the lead, giving them the advantage to win the Leeds test and keep the series alive. I look forward to enjoying the remaining days of play at Leeds. Also, I would like to congratulate Sri Lanka and the Netherlands for qualifying for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India. Well played.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

West Indies miss World Cup

It is indeed disheartening to hear that the West Indies team, a two-time winner of both the ODI (One Day International) and T20 World Championships, will not be participating in the upcoming ODI World Cup Tournament in India ("Cricket: Why West Indies will be missed at World Cup", Gulf News, July 6). This is a significant milestone in the history of cricket as the West Indies team has never failed to qualify for a major tournament before. Cricket enthusiasts and team fans will undoubtedly feel a sense of loss as they will miss out on the thrilling performances that the West Indies team is known for. The responsibility for this failure falls squarely on the West Indies Cricket Board, who chose to field a weak team, driven by their own ego. The new captain, Shai Hope, and his team have disappointed their supporters, who had high hopes for their performance in this tournament.

From Mr Vinay M

India