Hawaii wildfires

The wildfires that swept through Hawaii have left a trail of devastation in their wake (“Devastating aftermath of Hawaii wildfires: 55 die, recovery to take years”, Gulf News, August 11). The loss of life has been significant, with 55 individuals tragically losing their lives. Families and communities across the region have felt the impact of this disaster, with many left struggling to come to terms with the aftermath. The road to recovery will be a long and arduous one, with experts predicting that it could take several years for the affected areas to recover fully. This should be taken as a reminder of the immense power of nature and the importance of being prepared for unexpected events.

UAE

Corals in peril

Currently, the status of corals is in jeopardy, which could lead to severe consequences (“Corals are in peril. Life without them would be dire”, Gulf News, August 05). Reefs, which are essential to both human and marine life, are facing significant challenges due to the impact of global warming. The continued strain on these reefs puts them at risk of disappearing, leading to an immeasurable loss for our planet. It is imperative that we act promptly and decisively to tackle this pressing concern and ensure the protection of our precious coral reefs from irreversible damage. We must take immediate action to prevent further deterioration, as the consequences of inaction are too dire to contemplate. Let us work together to safeguard the health and vitality of our marine ecosystems for future generations.

From Mr Gautham Verma

UAE

Say no to nuclear weapons

All nations must create a world where people can live peacefully without fear of war or destruction. War has never been and will never be a solution to any problem. Former US President Obama made history by visiting Hiroshima and encouraging nuclear powers to strive for a world without nuclear weapons. I dream of a world where there are no wars and no loss of human life. Let us commit ourselves to prioritising the well-being and happiness of people over the accumulation of weapons of mass destruction, and hope for a new world order based on harmony and peace.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

India: Celebrating Independence Day

On August 15, Indians celebrate Independence Day, but for some it has become just a day of singing patriotic songs and posting quotes on social media.

We also teach our children to sing these songs. While this helps promote patriotism among young minds in India, we must focus on our country’s needs and not just celebrating one-day events.

While one person may be unable to change the whole system, we can make a difference if many people work together.

Seventy-seven years ago, the great leaders of India struggled hard to give us a nation without fear of discrimination. Despite the hardships, we as a society still struggle to hold free and fair elections, elect competent and honest leaders, provide justice and quality education to all, keep the press and media bias-free, and attain gender parity. We need to work together to make our country truly independent. Let’s focus on that and do our bit to make a better country. Happy Independence Day to all!

From Mr Jubel D’Cruz

India

T20 cricket

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team captain Hardik Pandya and his team, especially Vice Captain Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Verma, for their impressive partnership of 87 runs in the third T20 match against the West Indies. They successfully chased a target of 160 runs and won the game by 7 wickets. The spinners and Surya Kumar played crucial roles in securing the victory, with credit also due to our bowlers’ excellent performance keeping the West Indies team in check. However, there are some challenges, particularly with our opening batsmen. Shubman Gill is struggling to find his form, so Ishan Kishan should open with Jaiswal in the next game. Additionally, I encourage the Indian captain to have more faith in his wicketkeeper and bowlers when deciding whether to call for Decision Review System (DRS). Nonetheless, I remain optimistic and hope to see an improved performance from the entire team in the remaining two matches. The goal is to win the T20 series in the USA.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India