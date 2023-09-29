Thank you Dubai...

I wanted to share my incredible experience in Dubai. Before I came here in 2016, my friends who were working in Dubai would send me photos of the stunning places they would visit, like the Dubai Mall, Miracle Garden, Palm Jumeirah, and the Burj Al Arab. I was amazed by these places and couldn’t wait to see them.

In 2016, I finally decided to move to the UAE to work, as it had become my dream. I’ve been working hard and earning money for the past few years, working different jobs and even doing part-time work.

It’s now September, 2023, and I can hardly believe how fast time has flown by. I’m writing this letter to express my gratitude for the beautiful journey I’ve experienced and how happy I am. However, it’s now time for me to say goodbye to Dubai.

I want to thank everyone who has helped me during my time here, including the Ministry of Labour, the police officers who have protected me. All the places I got to visit have made my life complete. I also want to thank the doctors and nurses who helped me during my battle with Covid-19. Thank you for not giving up on me. Dubai, I will surely miss you.

From Mr Ralph Soriano

UAE

Roadtrip season is back!

As the climate continues to improve across the UAE, I find myself getting more and more excited about exploring new destinations for travel (“Today, September 22, is the last day of summer in UAE”, Gulf News, September 22). My cousins are going to be here by next month, and we plan to take a road trip. I love the feeling of setting out on a new journey, not knowing exactly what to expect but feeling confident that I will have a great time no matter what. I can’t wait to start planning my next trip with so many beautiful places to see and experiences to be had.

From Mr Nidhi Ram

UAE

Ecological imbalance

It is a matter of great concern that the Earth is currently experiencing an alarming rate of mass extinction of wildlife and other species (“Future of mankind at stake, scientists warn”, Gulf News, September 20).

This crisis is solely due to human activities, with factors such as overconsumption, habitat loss, and climate change being the major contributors. Sadly, the natural habitats of wildlife have been significantly reduced, with most forest areas converted into urban settlements or used for agricultural purposes. In just a few decades, many vertebrates will be wiped off the face of the Earth if we do nothing to address this issue. The loss of numerous species of flora and fauna is already a reality, and our relentless greed and selfishness continue to exacerbate this crisis.

For many years, human activities have caused severe damage to our environment, leading to climate change. As a society, we need to be more conscious of our actions towards nature and treat it with the utmost care, if not for ourselves, at least for the sake of future generations.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE

Eco friendly celebration

Festivals are a time of joy, excitement, and celebration, but they can also have a significant impact on the environment. With the excessive use of plastic, paper, and other non-biodegradable materials, festivals can contribute to environmental degradation and pollution. However, with some effort and conscious choices, it is possible to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way. One of the most effective ways to do so, is to avoid using single-use plastics. Instead of using disposable plates, cups, and cutlery, opt for reusable options. Additionally, try to avoid wrapping gifts in glittery or glossy paper, which is usually non-recyclable. Instead, use recycled paper or fabric to wrap your gifts. Another way to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way is to choose organic and locally sourced products. This not only supports local farmers and businesses but also reduces the carbon footprint of transportation. You can also opt for eco-friendly decorations such as flowers, plants, and candles instead of plastic or paper decorations.

Ultimately, celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly way requires making conscious choices. By doing so, not only can we enjoy the festivities but also make a positive impact on the environment. Let’s all pledge to celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly way and contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

From Ms Diya Mathew

UAE

Are aliens real?

The existence of UFOs or aliens in our universe remains a topic of debate and speculation (“Photos: UFO expert presents ‘non-human’ bodies at Mexican Congress”, Gulf News, September 13). While some claim to have witnessed extraterrestrial spacecraft, others argue that no concrete evidence supports such claims. Regardless of one’s beliefs about UFOs, it is important to approach the topic with an open mind and a willingness to consider all possibilities. The search for answers about the mysteries of the universe is ongoing, and the truth about UFOs may one day be revealed.

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE