Global warming is alarming as it is changing the climate and causing high temperatures everywhere (“COP28 in UAE to seek global pledge for tripling renewable energy by 2030”, Gulf News, October 30). COP28 has been introduced to accelerate renewable energy and double energy efficiency. In the Paris Climate Change Summit, all governments agreed to reduce CO2 emissions and limit the average global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Earth Hour is celebrated yearly to raise awareness about reducing carbon emissions. Each country should take steps to reduce carbon emissions, deforestation, and other factors contributing to temperature rise. We should all switch to renewable energy and work towards sustainable development. It's our responsibility to protect our planet from climate change, regardless of where we live. If we don't control human activities that harm the earth, all living beings, including plants, will perish. Let's all come together to create a better environment for future generations to live in.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE

Remembering Chandler Bing

The sitcom 'Friends' became an iconic show that defined a generation of television (“Thank you for the laughs, Matthew Perry”, Gulf News, October 30). Even after almost two decades since the show ended, it still holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. The show had ten seasons and ran from 1994 to 2004, following the story of six friends living in New York. The recent news of Mathew Perry's death, who played 'Chandler Bing' in the show, devastated everyone, including co-stars, friends, family, and fans across the globe. People are grieving and taking time to heal as 'Chandler Bing' was not just a character played on a TV show but was an essential part of the story where six friends celebrate their friendship.

The show was almost named 'Insomnia Café' but was ultimately named F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The beloved show's witty humour and relatable characters, especially Chandler Bing, have won the hearts of audiences and continue to do so through various streaming platforms. Although Matthew Perry's passing has left fans longing for more, a tribute episode honouring his contributions may be expected. The show's legacy has created a challenge for the industry on how to maintain its popularity through generations as it continues to remain one of the most celebrated shows in television history.

From Ms Sonahri Shaikh

UAE

Tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the iconic TV comedy actor who portrayed Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends, passed away (“‘We are all so utterly devastated’: Matthew Perry mourned by ‘Friends’ cast mates”, Gulf News, October 31). Perry was a versatile entertainer who captured the hearts of millions with his role in Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and had one of the most-watched TV episodes of all time. He was nominated for five Emmy awards and was a gifted actor who put a smile on the faces of millions of people worldwide. Rest in peace, Matthew Perry; your comedic genius will always be remembered as a true gift to us.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

India

Veganism

Have you ever considered the impact of your food choices on the environment and your health (“Veganism: Know the upsides — and downsides — from experts”, Gulf News, June 06)? As someone who cares about sustainability and well-being, I made the decision to transition to a vegan lifestyle. Since then, I have learned that veganism is a sustainable option that offers numerous benefits. By choosing to be vegan, I am reducing my carbon footprint and helping to combat climate change. Animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water pollution. By opting for plant-based foods, I am reducing my impact on the environment and promoting a healthier planet for future generations. Not only is veganism good for the planet, but it is also good for my health. I have noticed a significant improvement in my overall well-being since making the switch. Plant-based diets are abundant in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining good health. Furthermore, veganism has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, and other chronic illnesses. I encourage everyone to consider the positive impact they can make by adopting a vegan lifestyle.

From Hari Shankar

UAE

ODI World Cup

The Afghanistan cricket team, led by their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, deserves kudos for their impressive performance during the ongoing ODI (One Day International) World Cup Tournament in India. Their recent victory against Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Champion team, was a clinical display of skills. After limiting Sri Lanka to a target of 241 runs, which seemed achievable, the Afghan team's performance was commendable. The top-order batsmen of the team ensured there were no hiccups in their chase despite losing their dynamic opener, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, for a duck. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, and the captain played sensibly to knock out the target and win the match by seven wickets. It is noteworthy that all their wins in this tournament have been against former World Cup title winners - England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Can they repeat their impressive show against the mighty and ever-improving five-time World Champion team Australia? Well, only time will tell.

From Mr. N. Mahadevan

India