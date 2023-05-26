20 years in Dubai

I arrived on May 19, 2003 in this beautiful place called Dubai. In 2003, my journey from Hyderabad to Dubai on Emirates Airlines EK 527 was smooth and comfortable. The flight started at 10am and landed in Dubai with the soft theme music of Emirates playing in the background. I savoured a refreshing glass of apple juice while looking out the window at the breathtaking view of Dubai, a place that I found to be the most loveable, organised, creative, and ever-improving destination on earth.

With just Dh850 in hand and after initial hiccups, I finally got a job as an IT Trainer in one of the training centres near BurJuman. I still recall my initial job, where I received a salary of Dh2500 every month. It was a dream come true for me. I recall using a phone booth in Karama to inform my parents of my job offer.

I had initially planned to only stay in Dubai for two years, but this wonderful place has kept me here for 20 years. Even now, I still feel as though I am just getting started in Dubai. During my 20-year career, I have had the privilege of working with five training centres in Dubai. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues and all those who have supported me during this time. Furthermore, I am thankful to the organisations that have provided me with valuable opportunities to grow and learn. I got married in Dubai and have been fortunate to have a loving and supportive wife who has inspired me throughout our journey together. We’ve been companions in Dubai for 17 years, and it’s been a wonderful experience. We have three children who are currently studying in Dubai and are eager to continue building their futures here.

Many of my friends consider Dubai to be their second home, but personally, I feel that it is my first home. I have lived here for more than half of my life and I look forward to growing old and spending as much time as possible in this wonderful city. I am deeply grateful to the UAE Rulers and wish the great leaders of UAE continued success and prosperity. Dubai, I love you.

From Mr Mohammed Aslam

UAE

IPL 2023: CSK enters final

Congratulations to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for reaching the 2023 IPL finals after defeating the reigning champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), by 15 runs (“IPL 2023: Dhoni’s Chennai beat Gujarat by 15 runs to reach final”, Gulf News, May 23). After GT won the toss and chose to field, CSK’s openers delivered a great start, setting a strong foundation for the team to score a reasonable target of 173 runs. Despite GT’s ability to chase and win many matches, CSK’s bowlers, especially their spinners, dominated and restricted GT’s batsmen to just 157 runs, with only Subman Gill putting up a strong performance. Although Rashid Khan scored a valuable 30-plus run, it was not enough to help GT win. CSK won the match easily, advancing to their tenth IPL finals. Now, the team has the opportunity to give a fitting farewell gift to their Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to retire after this IPL Tournament. Best of luck to CSK in the finals on Sunday, as they aim to win their fifth IPL title.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

World Turtle Day

World Turtle Day is observed on May 23 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting turtles and tortoises, which are disappearing globally (“Abu Dhabi urges residents to report turtle nesting on beaches, protect animals”, Gulf News, April 22). These animals have been around for over 200 million years and have the longest lifespan. However, their populations are declining due to smuggling, climate change, habitat destruction, and consumption. Pollution in water bodies is also a significant threat to their survival. Some turtle species are even on the brink of extinction and have been listed on the red list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Effects of sugar

Diabetes is a growing concern across the world, affecting a staggering 73 million people, with projections indicating that this number will rise to a shocking 135.7 million by 2045 (“Diet advice: No sugar, no artificial sweetener - what’s the alternative?”, Gulf News, May 23). It’s essential to recognise that consuming too much sugar can be just as detrimental to your health as smoking. As a result, governments are introducing sin taxes on high-sugar food and drinks to discourage their consumption. However, many people remain unaware of the harmful effects of consuming sugary products. We must take responsibility for our health and make a conscious effort to avoid sugar consumption if we want to live healthier lives.

From Mr Girish R Edathitta

India

Summer self-care

During the summer season, it is essential to prioritise self-care, particularly for your body and skin. Maintaining your body’s hydration and energy levels is crucial, even when you have limited time and budget. To achieve this, you can establish a routine that includes incorporating affordable fruits and vegetables that provide you with the necessary nutrients and hydration. For instance, watermelon and muskmelon are both budget-friendly options that are readily available during the summer. Watermelon, in particular, is rich in water content and essential minerals that are beneficial for your body. By making these changes to your routine, you can improve your overall health, reduce the risk of headaches and hair fall, and maintain healthy, glowing skin and hair.

From Mr Kashfi Kaleem

UAE