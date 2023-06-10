Teaching climate change

Every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day, and this year’s theme was ‘solutions to plastic pollution’ (“50th Anniversary of World Environment Day — No single solution to a complex challenge”, Gulf News, June 05). It’s high time we started protecting the Nature and preserving it carefully. Throughout all these years, human interference has largely damaged our environment in various ways, resulting in climate change. We have polluted most of the world’s water bodies by dumping industrial waste and plastic in the oceans. It not only endangers marine life but also impacts oxygen levels for all living beings. One of the fundamental reasons for climate change is the pollution of the oceans. Deforestation has caused a massive imbalance in nature and is the leading cause of global greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in global warming. Children should be taught young to preserve Nature and plant more greens. We need to start protecting our land and water bodies which are our lifelines.

Environmental day: Promote awareness

World Environment Day highlights the importance of sustainability for a healthier planet (“World Environment Day: Building a greener tomorrow”, Gulf News, June 04). It is a day to act and make a change. This year’s theme aims to restore and protect damaged ecosystems. Doing so can improve biodiversity, prevent climate change, and improve food and water security. This day serves as a reminder to reduce the effect of human activities on the environment and to protect our natural resources. Let us pledge to be mindful and make a conscious effort to live more sustainably and improve the quality of life for ourselves and future generations.

India: Odisha train accident

A train collision in Balasore district, Odisha, in eastern India, on June 2 was unfortunate and heartbreaking (“India rail crash probe focuses on electronic track management system”, Gulf News, June 04). At least 900 people have been reported injured and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, although authorities suspect a technical fault may have caused it. The railway company has launched an investigation into the incident, but it will take a long time to find the actual cause. The Indian Railways board aims to determine the cause of the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. However, whether it will take place or not is yet to be seen. The investigation would allow it to improve its services and enhance the safety of its passengers.

Effective athletic training

Congratulations to the Indian Hockey team for their victory against Great Britain in the penalty shoot-out result of 4-2 in the high-scoring second leg FIH (International Hockey Federation) Pro League match in London. Though the Indian team was leading 3-1 at the halfway stage, as usual, our players frittered away their advantage to concede two goals, to tie the score to three all at the end of the third quarter. Even during the fourth quarter, the Indian team got an early goal, which too they frittered away in the fifty-third minute, as the defence was too tired to defend the lead. Fortunately, in the shoot-out, the team could eke out 4-2 to progress. Similar was the case with the ace badminton player Lakshya Sen during his semi-final clash in the Thailand Open Tournament. After winning the first game and having a lead at the halfway stage of the second game, he seemed to lose his way to give the advantage to Thailand player Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who bounced back to win the match in three games. It seems our sports persons lack the energy to go until the end of any match. They get tired at the fag end of the game and lose to their opponents. Preparing athletes for peak performance requires a combination of physical training, mental preparation, and proper nutrition. The physical training aspect involves creating a specific training plan to improve an athlete’s speed, strength, and endurance. Coaches and trainers must work together to create a comprehensive program that addresses all of these aspects and is tailored to the individual athlete’s needs.

Heat stroke

Heat stroke is a serious condition that can lead to dehydration, organ damage, and even death (“In photos: Heat wave across South East Asia, Europe”, Gulf News, May 08). Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, particularly water and electrolyte-rich sports drinks, is essential to avoid heat stroke. Wear loose, light-coloured, and breathable clothing and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours. Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day. Finally, familiarise yourself with the warning signs of heat stroke and seek immediate medical attention if necessary.

