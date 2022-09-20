Federer leaves sport poorer

What a great sportsman and a great tennis player Roger Federer is (“Tennis will not be the same without you; tributes pour in for Roger Federer”, Gulf News, September 15). Personally, I started playing tennis and loving this game because of this great player. I am a huge fan of Federer. He has so many records to his name: Grand Slams, Wimbledon, Olympics and more. He also held the record of being the number one seed for quite a longtime. So many fans worldwide love him, and he is also the favourite sportsman of many other sportsmen. He has achieved his maximum, and now he has to enjoy his life and spend time with his family. I’m sad that we are losing such a great player but my best wishes to him and his family.

UAE

What’s the rush?

We all need a break at some point in our lives (“Istravelling beneficial for your mental health? See what the study says”, Gulf News, June 26). Perhaps you need one now, but, like most of us, you convince yourself that you are too busy to take a break at the moment. However, studies have found that breaks can reduce or prevent stress, help maintain performance and reduce the need for a long recovery. If you are dragging yourself to work or losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, you may have reached your point of burnout. I have seen my friends complaining about life, saying there is no time to relax. Recognising when it is time to hit pause on everyday life is the first step.

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE

Points of concern

This letter refers to the comments of legendary opener, Sunil Gavaskar, who pointed out that Bhuvneshwar Kumar’sdeath overs, especially the 19th over, is a fundamental cause of worry, as he is leaking runs, left and right. On top of that, the death overs bowling in general is a genuine concern for India ahead of the T20 World Cup. But the spilling of the easiest of catches can’t be overlooked. As the saying goes, catches win matches!

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

Lest we forget

September 21 was World Alzheimer’s day. It’s disheartening to see our loved ones slowly forgetting us and being alienated within the family. Let us create more awareness about Alzheimer’sand console and love the affected ones. Let us also hope for a scientific breakthrough in the form of a cure or prevention for this disease.

From Mr Eappen Elias

Dubai

Bring on the A game

Though the Indian team lost the Mohali T20 match to Australia, I’m glad the captain acknowledged mistakes by bowlers and fielders. Yes, the dropped catches did cost us the match. This is the third time the team lost due to the poor death overs by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Winning and losing is part and parcel of any game. Better to pull up the socks and fight to win the series.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

India