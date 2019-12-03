Image Credit:

A place to work

I came to the UAE in June 1994 and have been a resident here for the past 25 years. My most favourite thing about this country is the good ambiance and lifestyle here. You get a chance to meet people of different nationalities and religions, and get to mingle with all types of people. My favourite thing is the cost efficient living in Sharjah city. My message to the UAE is that I pray and hope the UAE keeps on prospering and growing day by day and keeps all the good spirits in and among each one of us. I hope for the best, and I am blessed to be a part of this milestone. Now, the countdown to Expo 2020 has started, where we will be witnessing the whole world participate in the event. This will not only be good for the economy but will also give more opportunities to people looking to work here.

From Mr Prasad Warrier

Sharjah

Achieving milestones

I arrived in the UAE in 1987 and have been in this country since then. I work for a multinational company and have worked at the same company for the last 28 years. I have been in this country more than my home country and so feel very homely and comfortable here. Even when I go to my home country on vacation I feel like a stranger there. Coming back to the UAE makes me feel at home.

I have seen this country grow within a short period of time and am proud to be a part of that growth. I love the UAE because there is peace and harmony here, with so many nationalities and cultures living together with no issues. The UAE is a very safe place, especially for women. They can travel alone anywhere without fear. I am waiting for the biggest event Expo 2020 Dubai, and I wish the UAE all the best for the biggest event. I would also like to thank all the Rulers of this land of different emirates for making this country the best in the world.

From Mr Ajeet Kumar S. Pillai

UAE

A progressive curve

Everyone has their own journey, as does the UAE. While the UAE has grown to be this multicultural hub of tolerance, peace and development, there have been a lot of people who have seen this growth through. I consider myself to be one such person. Living here for almost 23 years, this place is my home. From completing my primary and secondary education here, to attending university, this country has been a part of my growth as much as I’ve been a part of its. From seeing Shaikh Zayed Road transform into the skyline that it is today, to seeing the development in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE is the hub for the future. I would Like to wish the residents and the Rulers a very happy National Day.

From Ms Sneha M.

Dubai

Setting an example for the world

The UAE has set a fine example for the world to follow in terms of being a nation that has taken the idea of tolerance to astounding heights in both letter and spirit. This has resulted in a growing appreciation for this amazing nation that treats every citizen with respect and honour.

It’s amazing how the leaders of this nation have worked to instil the values of tolerance at both the individual and communal level. The UAE is a unique example of how a melting pot of cultures lives in harmony with absolutely no scope for strife and discord.

A fine example of this is the Dubai Fitness Challenge run conducted on November 8, which brought people from all Emirates in the UAE to unite for a common cause. The ambience of great cheer and fun was enjoyed by all. People walked along Shaikh Zayed Road with great pride, writing a unique page in history. A big applause to this great nation and its visionary leaders.

From Ms Sheeba Jojo

UAE

Blending progress with heritage

The UAE has been a part of my life for decades, and I have so many memories associated with it. Whether it was visiting the Al Ain zoo in the winters, going to the Sharjah museums and souks, the water parks in Dubai, the resorts in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE has provided its residents with a complete place to live. While the UAE moves towards growth and prosperity, it does not disregard its culture and heritage, which is evident in the architecture, events and symbols of the country. I’m looking forward to the next big thing the UAE has to offer.

From Ms Alia Imran

UAE

UAE: A place of memories

I can’t believe it’s been 14 years since I first landed in the UAE in 2005. I have been a resident of Abu Dhabi, right from the day I left my home country and came here, to be with my husband.

I found Abu Dhabi more similar to my city back home. It’s calm and peaceful. A very well maintained infrastructure with hospitals, schools and above all, greenery which won my heart giving me peace. The Abu Dhabi Corniche has always been a beautiful spot in the city. Fresh breeze of sea and mangroves, with cool atmosphere, birds flying around, there’s nothing like it. I have a lot of fond memories that are preserved deep in my heart. I remember the day after the sad demise of Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the announcement of the construction of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi was made. And today, we have one of the world’s iconic mosques in the city of Abu Dhabi that people come to visit from all around the world.

The various malls in the different cities gives us a vast opportunity of shopping. I hope and pray for more employment opportunities, education, social security and harmony.

From Ms Lamiya Siraj

Abu Dhabi, UAE

A place for everyone

Back in the winter of 2003, my parents had shifted to Dubai from Oman, and brought one-year-old me to the ‘City of Dreams’. We were amazed by the spectacular Dubai Shopping Festival season that was going on at the time, which made our arrival into our new home colourful. I love the UAE, because it is the first place that comes to my mind when I hear the word ‘home’. I’ve been living here for the past 15 years. I love how anyone can have a good time here without spending too much money; it is a city built for everyone. My message to the nation would be continue extending its arms inviting people around the world to celebrate its hospitality. Thank you for your time and consideration.

From Mr Vivek Philendra

UAE

A complete experience

Everyone who comes to the UAE is amazed at what the country has to offer. It presents the best lifestyle from all around the world, all the while upholding their culture and traditions. When my family visits Dubai, they are amazed at the twinkling building lights, the skyline and malls in Dubai. Sharjah offers a cultural experience for those interested in exploring the city and learning more about art and science. Abu Dhabi has the Grand Mosque, the Louvre and many more iconic buildings. Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah have natural mountains and spots for camping and rock climbing. The country is a complete entity that guarantees residents and tourists a complete experience.

From Ms Neena N.

UAE