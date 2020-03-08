How to protect yourself from coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Keeping up with cleaning

Keeping calm is all we need to practice at this moment ("Why coronavirus does not scare me", Gulf News, March 8). Rather than staying at home and ordering in, let's find other ways to be hygienic and productive. If we all have the same agenda as each other, we might have a huge chance in reducing the number of infected patients. The agenda here is, keeping clean.

Reading more news is informative and helpful, however, this increases tension and stress. Personally, I think it’s better to read more answers about how to prevent the spread of the disease rather than learning about the number of casualties daily. Stressing about it will not help the situation. All we can do now is follow the precautions and radiate positive energy.

From Ms Zahra Abdul Razaq

UAE

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak really puts things into perspective. All of a sudden normal life around the world has come to a standstill, and people have shut themselves in their homes. Many have changed their daily routine to avoid going to large crowded places. I hope a cure is found soon, and people who are infected get better.

From Ms Amna A.

UAE

A man holding a loudspeaker sits on a motorcycle as it travels past a sanitizing vehicle disinfecting the public space near residential buildings, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Panyu district of Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China February 11, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Avoid large gatherings

People should avoid unnecessary travels to places that are crowded to avoid getting sick ("Coronavirus: Where does the word 'quarantine' come from?", gulfnews.com, March 8). Please remember, people even without symptoms can spread the disease.

From Mr Girish R Edathitta

UAE