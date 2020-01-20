FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman sits during a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Beit Al Baraka Royal Palace in Muscat, Oman. Oman's 79-year-old ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said is in "stable condition" and is following a doctor-prescribed medical treatment, the nation's royal court announced Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, amid days of worried speculation about his health. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File) Image Credit: AP

Sultan Qaboos: A visionary leader

Sultan Qaboos of Oman who passed away on January 11, will go down in the history as a Ruler who during his five-decade reign took Oman to new levels of modernisation and mediation (“Sultan Qaboos: Architect of modern Oman”, Gulf News, January 12). His services to his country are unmatched.

He was one of the longest serving Rulers of the Middle East and in the Arab world. Sultan Qaboos was a very wise and prudent Ruler, a reformer, visionary and bold leader who strove ceaselessly for the welfare of his subjects. His modesty, selflessness, compassion and wisdom, turned Oman into a stable oil exporter.

Sultan Qaboos was a statesman whose global role was much hailed and appreciated by the international community. Great people die leaving a legacy to be proud of and achievements that are long remembered even after their demise. He will remain in the hearts and minds of his people. Sultan Qaboos’ profound legacy is a modern and stable Oman. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered for his commitment to peace.

From Mr Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bangalore, India

A peace-loving leader

The world has lost a powerful force of peace. Sultan Qaboos of Oman has had a profound impact on the future generations of his country. May his soul rest in peace.

From Mr Shoaib Kiani

UAE

A great Sultan

January 11 was the saddest day in the history of Oman. We lost our Sultan, ‘Baba Qaboos’. He was a great leader, full of wisdom, love and loyalty. You will be missed, not only by the people of Oman, but the whole world. His legacy has no words. He was a legendary leader of a great nation. He will always be in our hearts.

From Mr Tapas Biswa

UAE

Sultan of Oman

When we heard the news of the passing of Sultan Qaboos of Oman, we were shocked. He was one of the Arab world’s longest-serving ruler. He will be deeply missed. He singlehandedly brought Oman to where it is today. I

From Ms Sameer R.

UAE

An act of kindness

I just wanted to say I think very highly of the actions of these taxi drivers, here in the UAE (“See pictures of honest cabbies in UAE who returned cash, gold, diamonds and more”, www.gulfnews.com, January 13). When returning items of high value I think a thank you in monetary terms, given by those who have recovered their lost belongings would be hugely appreciated, since a lot of the drivers could use the money.

It would also act as an encouragement to any person unsure about ‘doing the right thing’. These days it’s very easy to get away with being dishonest. I respect these men for their honourable actions in returning the valuables inadvertently left behind. Also it’s great to see them being publicly honoured in the newspaper. Keep up the good work.

Ms H. McSweeney

Sydney, Australia

Taxi drivers are heroes

It was heartening to read about the taxi drivers who managed to return valuable belongings of customers. Sometimes while paying the fare of the taxi, things get left behind. I have dropped my sunglasses and even managed to leave my office identification card in the back seat of a taxi. It is nice to know that people get their belongings back. Not all heroes wear capes.

From Ms Tania Joseph

Dubai

UAE winters

The weather in the UAE has been very enjoyable this last week (“UAE weather: It’s snowing in Jebel Jais, time to go?”, www.gulfnews.com, January 15). While I know the rains have caused traffic delays and waterlogging in some parts, cooler temperatures are very welcome. It is such a shame that winter lasts for only a few months in the UAE. Stop complaining about the disruptions and enjoy that cup of karak chai in the cold, wearing your jackets and strolls along the beach. Summer is coming.

From Ms Kavya Kumar

Dubai

Political stunt?

It might seem that the discord in the secular progressive alliance hit a new low after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) political party, the most trusted ally of the opposition party, the Congress, let down its partner in boycotting the meeting of the opposition parties called for, to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) (“Protests across India have weakened Modi”, Gulf News,January 15). But this boycott is not all going to affect their alliance in Tamil Nadu, as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders are not at all capable of winning even a single seat without the support and guidance of the DMK. Hence this is nothing but another gimmick of the Congress party, the current opposition, to hoodwink the voters.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India

Don’t ignore what’s happening in India

The recent tension in India because of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has to be condemned. Whether you are a celebrity or a common man, if you are human, this should bother you. What is happening in India should bother everyone. Being threatened in your own country, beaten up and arrested for loudly stating your opinion in a democracy, just goes to show how India has gone downhill over the years. People are using force to keep people quiet. Students are getting arrested when it is their fundamental right as an Indian to protest against injustice. There is no freedom of speech, there is no room for change and the curent government has made it their agenda to throttle anyone who opposes the saffron colour. The Indian flag has saffron, green, white and blue. India is diverse because of it’s people. And at some point, the people will take their country back. I, like many, will wait for that day.

From Ms Alia S.

Dubai

Poor performance by Indian team

It was truly a massacre in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where the Australian team, especially David Warner and Aaron Finch slammed tons to inflict a 10-wicket win over the India team, which is a harsh reality check for our boys in blue.

This Australian team is on a mission and they totally outplayed our much-hyped captain Virat Kohli and his team. As usual, whenever Rohit Sharma and Kohli fail in tandem, it is always a struggle for our middle-order batsmen to put up a match-winning target. We sorely miss former captain M. S. Dhoni, who still is the best and safest bet to be behind the wicket.

From Mr N. V. Krishnan

India