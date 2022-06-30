Yoga is a way of life

Yoga is an ancient meditation practise that has become increasingly popular (“ Siblings Anushka and Akansha Ranjan celebrate ‘International Yoga Day’ With Gulf News ”, Gulf News, June 20). For many, yoga provides a retreat from their chaotic and busy lives. It provides mental and physical benefits. It also develops inner awareness. It focuses your attention on your body’s abilities at the present moment. I try to do yoga at least twice every week. It helps me stay mindful even when I have a very busy schedule. It helps develop breath and strengthens the mind and body. It’s not all about physical appearance. People who practice yoga and are conscious eaters, are more in tune with their bodies. They may be more sensitive to hunger cues and feelings of fullness. Mindful eating can lead to a more positive relationship between food and eating habits. If you want to start a healthy lifestyle, I would suggest yoga. It relaxes your mind, which I’m sure is a much-needed element in today’s world.

From Mr Naveen Verma

Dubai

Summer is here

Temperatures around the globe are getting hotter than usual and we know why it’s happening (“Floods, fires, heat waves: US struggles with climate catastrophes”, Gulf News, June 15). Experts detect a vital link between the planet’s warming and its changing weather patterns. With temperature records spiking month after month, global warming is likely to make extreme heat events more frequent. I read on gulfnews.com, about the unfortunate fire catastrophe caused in the US. The article mentioned: “Global warming, which is being driven chiefly by humanity’s unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is making extreme weather events more likely.” Everyone drives to the office every day. So, if possible, try to carpool instead of driving individual cars. It is an effective way to cut down costs and pollution, eventually leading to global warming. I also read about a new study that found 200,000 homes in England could be completely submerged in water by 2050. Isn’t it shocking? Are we doing our part to minimise global warming and its effect? Begin at home. Take preventive measures like following the reduce, reuse and recycle practice. If possible, plant a tree. Also, make sure to power your home with a renewable energy source. Little things, in the long run can make a huge impact.

From Mr Hari Shankar

Dubai, UAE

Father-child bond

How important is a father to a child? Studies show that children with supportive fathers have higher levels of social competence and better peer relationships. Fathers provide a positive male role model for their children and help to promote or reinforce good behaviours. However, many countries differ in support of fatherhood. In some countries, mothers are still considered children’s primary caregivers, and only mothers are eligible for parental leave. But luckily, the situation is gradually changing. Both mother and father are equally essential for the growth of a child. Experts say that a child’s confidence comes from a father’s support and love during the initial stage of childhood. Strong bonds between a father and child can help counter issues such as depression later in life. A supportive, reassuring father is vital for the child’s healthy development and building a sense of trust. I believe a father must be open to communication as it develops a child’s mental health, which will help in a drastic way later in life.

From Ms Aswathy Sreekumar

Dubai, UAE

Cricket: Rahul Dravid to finalise India’s top 20 players

It is great to know that the Indian cricket coach, Rahul Dravid is keen to identify the core group for the T20 World Cup squad by the end of the England tour. It is all the more heartening that despite the continued failure of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, the coach has thrown weight behind Pant to be an integral part of India’s team heading for the T20 World Cup. Only if such attitude was shown by the previous Indian coach and captain, giving ample opportunities to players like Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik. In that case, they would have become a real force now for the Indian team. Instead, Dinesh Karthik kept banging on the door and forced the selectors to open the door for his inclusion. I wish Rahul Dravid and his team success in the Test, One Day International (ODI), and T20 series against England and the subsequent series, including the T20 World Cup Tournaments.

From Mr N Mahadevan

India

Celebrate moments

We often go through tough times, hardship, worries and troubles. But, how we hold the pain depends upon us. I know it’s easy to say. When adverse situations happen, coming out from the same isn’t easy. But, never get so lost in pain that you forget that you are surrounded by blessings too. Celebrate little accomplishments and always find something that you love to do each day. Cherish moments that make your life happy and spirited, like your favourite dance, shows, books, food, and games. We might not be able to follow the routine every day. But, keeping the thought of taking small steps and making little accomplishments can help us to move forward in life.

From Ms Tejal shah

Dubai, UAE