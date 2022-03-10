1 of 10
Gulf News reader photographer Hussain Habib took photograph of a swan in Umm Al Quwain Wild Life Park Zoo. Habib who has been living in the UAE for the past 14 years said: "On January 8, 2022, I took this perfect click of a swan just roaming the lake. This zoo is considered a hidden treasure of Umm Al Quwain."
Image Credit: Hussain Habib/Gulf News reader
Habib described himself as a hobbyist photographer. He said that he is happy to take pictures of birds and nature in the UAE. He said: "I saw this Hornbill bird for the first time in my life and I was stunned by its beauty."
Image Credit: Hussain Habib/Gulf News reader
Habib also captured this colourful image of Macaw Parrot in the Wildlife Park, Umm Al Quwain.
Image Credit: Hussain Habib/Gulf News reader
Resting Time of seagull: Photographer enthusiast Suhail Abdul Raheem took this picture of seagulls in Ajman Marina. He said: "The Ajman Marina is a beautiful place to unwind with family especially during the UAE winters. During this season, we can spot many seagulls here."
Image Credit: Suhail Abdul Raheem/Gulf News reader
Another regular photo contributor to Gulf News, Shiju Zacharia captured this picture of a bird on nest at Dubai Expo Lake.
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Dubai-based Indian freelance writer Deepa Ballal shared pictures of Flamingos in Ras Al Khor. She said: "On February 12, 2022, we got lucky and happened to be around when the birds were being fed at around 11:15am. It was such a breathtaking sight and felt like we were witnessing some kind of a visual symphony."
Image Credit: Deepa Ballal/Gulf News reader
"The gentleness and ease with which the birds moved around this man giving them the food showed the trust these migratory birds had on him," Ballal said.
Image Credit: Deepa Ballal/Gulf News reader
She added: "One can't help but feel jealous of the man who was experiencing beauty at such close quarters."
Image Credit: Deepa Ballal/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Sajan Sadiq has been in Dubai for over a decade. He loves capturing beautiful moments and is still exploring the city every day. He said: "I spotted these flamingos at Ras Al Khor and was intrigued to realise that Dubai is home to these pretty birds that fly 500 to 600 km between habitats with their heads and necks stretched out in the front and their legs trailing behind. They seem to arrive in Dubai in groups and interestingly they are said to have an in-flight speed of 50 to 60 kph (31-37 mph) and travel during the nights."
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader
Sadiq added: "These pretty pink flamingos do steal the show during winter times and the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary is a perfect place for nature lovers. This picture was captured in Dubai on February 27, 2022 around midday."
Image Credit: Sajan Sadiq/Gulf News reader