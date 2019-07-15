- Ask the newsroom: Reader concerns are addressed by editors in the newsroom
Most of the time Gulf News is totally promoting Indian government propaganda against Pakistan.
From Imran Mirza
UAE
Negative or positive news from Pakistan is shared under the folios of the respective country. Gulf News does not favour any particular country, but offers balanced coverage from around the world.
Gulf News
