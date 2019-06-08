Image Credit:

I read the news on Gulf News about the Pakistani boy who died due to the use of illegal pesticides by his neighbour. In the article, it is thoroughly covered what happened. However, I see no news about what action was taken by authorities against the illegal pesticide seller and was that neighbour charged or apprehended for causing this atrocity to the family? Where are those aspects of the news?

From Mr Faisal Awan

UAE

The police were still investigating the incident at the time of the report being published, and Gulf News provided updates in the follow-up article (“Pesticide poisoning confirmed in boy’s death”, Gulf News, May 28). Gulf News