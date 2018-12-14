A recent trip to the Balkans, however, forced us to budget with care. There were so many borders to cross and so many different currencies to handle that mere abstemiousness was no longer an option. Sure, I could stay clear of the coffees and teas and snacks, but then I would reach the next border with currency I could no longer use. And while we could certainly change Hungarian forints to Serbian dinars to Bulgarian lev to Romanian leu and so on, we would lose out with each conversion, and we were advised to try and purchase only as much of the local currency as we would need in each country.