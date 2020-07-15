Iran has broken the spirit of nuclear deal Image Credit: Gulf News

Trust Iran at your peril. That clearly seems to be the clear message now being emitted from the regime in Tehran when it comes to its intentions on stepping up its nuclear capabilities.

If there was ever any doubt that Iran had effectively shredded the international agreement on its nuclear programme, then a report from the German national intelligence agency BfV makes for troubling reading indeed.

According to the BfV report, the regime in Tehran has tried time and time again to obtain illicit goods and information to enhance and develop its nuclear programme throughout 2019 — moves that are in clear violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the international agreement signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council along with Germany.

The flawed 2015 agreement allowed for Tehran to engage in some nuclear activities for peaceful purposes in exchange for international relief from sanctions on its economy.

The BfV report makes for disturbing reading by itself — but when added to warnings from the International Atomic Energy Agency earlier this year, it’s clear that Tehran seems hell-bent on getting a dangerous nuclear capability by any means possible.

IAEA blocked

Inspectors from the IAEA were refused the right to check Iranian facilities on three separate occasions, and there are reports the agency has found traces of uranium at nuclear facilities in Iran — an indication that the regime has been ignoring the terms of the international agreement from the day it was signed.

The reality too is that while Iran was supposedly showing the moderate face of its leadership to the rest of the world in reaching the agreement on its nuclear capabilities and programme, it was providing the means and materials of war to its proxies from the Bab Al Mandab to the Mediterranean — all to advance its sectarian and hegemonistic agenda.

The suffering of our Arab brothers in Yemen, Iraq and Syria has been exacerbated by the Iranian’s focus on expanding its influence by whatever means possible.

Tehran’s signature on the nuclear agreement is just one element of a far larger picture — one that involves its development of a military and naval structure with enhance ballistic missile capabilities.