Dubai skyline Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

The announcement of a new winter tourism drive by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, could not come at a more opportune time. Aimed at driving up visitor numbers for all seven emirates, the campaign — appropriately dubbed ‘world’s coolest winter’ sets out to solidify the UAE’s solid status as a leading tourism destination both at home and abroad.

The nationwide programme, led by the UAE Ministry of Economy in partnership with various authorities, will run until the end of January 2022. It is expected to be the largest domestic tourism strategy of its kind undertaken by the country.

The initiative aims to build on the success of the first ‘world’s coolest winter’ campaign introduced in December last year. Offering a wide array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups, it will further help the UAE tourism sector maintain its recovery going into 2022.

With the main thrust on domestic tourism and local staycations, the ‘world’s coolest winter’ campaign fits in with the recently launched promotional campaign that envisages Dubai as the ‘world’s best city to live and visit’. Promoting the vision of Dubai and celebrating all that the great city has to offer, the campaign also ropes in Dubai residents, who are expected to be the city’s ambassadors.

From art to the food scene and sports to leisure places to visit, the initiative brings together some of the emirate’s ‘most accomplished creatives’, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers to create new content about Dubai’s destination experiences across traditional and new media; as well as provide a platform to showcase home-grown companies.

In line with the same theme, the latest winter campaign comes when the holiday season is just around the corner. Already hotel, resort and staycation occupancies in the UAE are registering an upward swing. As footfalls increase at the hugely successful Expo 2020 Dubai, it is also the time for families, and holiday makers to explore the country further.