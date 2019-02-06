The president’s speech, however, did contain pledges to bring US troops home from Syria and to negotiate an exit from Afghanistan after almost two decades of war, saying in his address that “great nations do not fight endless wars.” Trump said that almost all the territory claimed by the “bloodthirsty monsters” of Daesh in Syria had been liberated, and it was time to bring his nation’s troops home. It’s an idealistic notion given that in removing US troops from that carefully balanced Syrian equation, Washington would be ceding influence to both Russian forces there and, most alarmingly, allowing the Iranian funded, armed and trained forces there to further Tehran’s sectarian agenda.