Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha. Image Credit: Reuters

It is now two years since the anti-terror quartet of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt imposed diplomatic and economic measures on Qatar for its failure to live up to global agreements and international accords in the fight against terrorism and extremism. And over these past two years, the leadership in Doha has done little if anything to persuade those fighting terrorism and extremism that it has changed its ways.

The reality now is that Doha remains fully supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood and its efforts to undermine governments across the region and the wider Middle East. It continues to provide aid, support and assistance to those who are actively engaged in subversion. Its media and propagandist arm, Al Jazeera, continues to distort and misreport news and current events, giving undue weight and credence to clerics, charities, organisations and individuals who are determined to subvert peace and stability. And the leadership in Doha still continues to court the regime in Tehran — one that is responsible for spreading terror and extremism from the Bab Al Mandab to the Mediterranean.

There were hopes of a rapprochement... Qatar once more reverted to its old ways, shunning the unity and intent of the summit, refusing to accept the full intent of condemnation of Iran. - Gulf News

There have been numerous occasions over these past 24 months where Qatar has had every opportunity to make amends. Similarly, it had every opportunity to acknowledge the legitimate concerns of the quartet or the wider membership of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Qatar has made it clear that the nation will continue to endorse the Muslim Brotherhood — an organisation that has used violence and terrorism to further its political and religious agenda in Egypt and elsewhere. Indeed, the organisation is feted in Doha. In Doha too, the leadership of Hamas appears to have an all-areas pass to the studios and production facilities at Al Jazeera.

There were hopes of a rapprochement after last month’s Gulf and Arab summits in Makkah — but no sooner was that over than Qatar once more reverted to its old ways, shunning the unity and intent of the summit, refusing to accept the full intent of condemnation of Iran.