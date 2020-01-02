Fireworks at Burj Khalifah on New Year's Eve to welcome 2020 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Were you one of the two million who gathered in Dubai to watch the advent of the new decade? Or were you on Abu Dhabi Corniche? Or in Ras Al Khaimah? Or at the spectacular waterfront pyrotechnics in Sharjah?

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, turned it on in style with skydivers, lasers, and fireworks, and there were similar amazing displays in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. And an A-list of celebrities such as Bruno Mars, Nancy Ajram and Ne-Yo were on hand for festive performances too.

The reality is that these spectacular and unprecedented celebrations to ring in 2020 have truly put the UAE on the global tourist map. Never before have so many different areas of our nation gone to such great lengths to literally light up the homeland in such a spectacular fashion.

If there are records kept of such things, then certainly the UAE has topped that list of the most fireworks and lasers in use at a single time in so many places. If this were a dry run for what we can expect for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai or when this nation turns 50, book you viewing spot now — you won’t be disappointed!

Certainly, the logistics of organising celebrations of this magnitude need to be acknowledged. Dubai Metro, for example, ran 43 hours straight, providing a backbone of transportation services to ensure people got to and from the celebrations efficiently.

And while there are inevitable snafus when so many people seek to get to the same place at the same time — and leave all together too — the organisation and planning behind these events underline the efficiency and professionalism of police and emergency services across the UAE.

Working for months ahead in coordination with tourism officials and municipal and planning authorities, teamwork is fully evident by the arrangements put in place. That the events went off without a hitch speaks of its success. Public safety and security remains uncompromised at these large gatherings.

We are entering a special celebratory phase for the UAE. Within the next 23 months, this nation will turn 50 and it will welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai.